Three Things to Know About Colorado Quarterback Commit Andre Adams

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion may have found their quarterback of the future after landing a commitment from four-star quarterback recruit Andre Adams on Tuesday.

Adams is the second commitment in Colorado's recruiting class of 2027, and the high-profile quarterback is a prospect who likely attracts other recruits to look more closely at Sanders and the Buffs.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) celebrates their win over FRA after their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Both teams entered the contest undefeated on the season, but only Antioch remained that way after their 64-62 win. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like this is the perfect time for me to be committed at a spot, so taking my process one step at a time," Adams said before he revealed his decision on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Prolific High School Quarterback

According to Adams himself, he threw for 3,418 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and one interception while completing 71 percent of his passes during his junior season of high school. On the ground, Adams rushed for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Over the course of his career, Adams has totaled 7,541 passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns before playing his senior season.

Landing a quarterback as prolific as Adams could entice a number of recruits to want to play with him. Adams' commitment could make an impact on not only wide receiver or offensive lineman recruits but also recruits from the defensive side of the ball.

Adam's production during his junior year ultimately led to an invite to the Under Armour All-American game as an underclassmen.

Antioch's Aaden Adams (24) runs for a touchdown against FRA late in their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. The touchdown pass came from his brother Andre Adams (10) and put Antioch up 62-49 – 64-49 after a two-point conversion – with 4:21 left in the game. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Armour All-American

Four quarterbacks from the class of 2027 were invited to the Under Armour All-American Game as juniors: Adams, four-star Peyton Houston, four-star Jayce Johnson, and four-star Kamden Lopati.

According to 247Sports' Andrew Ivins, Adams' had some room to grow based on his his performance in practice before the Under Armour All-American Game. Adams threw an interception in the game, completing three of six passes for five yards.

Adams is ranked the No. 15 quarterback recruit in the class of 2027, per Rivals' rankings. Regardless of position, Adams is the No. 165 overall prospect in his class and the No. 7 player from Tennessee.

He has sky-high potential as a clear dual-threat quarterback. If he continues to develop, Adams could be Colorado's quarterback of the future.

Deion Sanders' Excitement

College coaches can't talk about specific recruits until they've signed with their respective school, but they often react on social media whenever they land major commitments.

"Coach Prime" posted on his X account "Lawd JESUS," seemingly in response to Adams' decision.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Adams gives Colorado an immediate boost in the Buffaloes' recruiting ranking, and he figures to be a plus addition to the team's quarterback room once he arrives on campus.

Marion and Sanders have a quarterback room that is led by Julian Lewis, Isaac Wilson, and Kaneal Sweetwyne, with Lewis entering the season as the expected starter. Lewis could hypothetically declare for the NFL Draft before Adams ever arrives on campus, but the opportunity for a smooth transition is there for Colorado's coaching staff.

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