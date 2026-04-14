Colorado's Future Quarterback Room With Four-Star Recruit Andre Adams' Commitment

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made a major splash on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from four-star class of 2027 quarterback Andre Adams on Tuesday.

With Adams joining their ranks, here’s a look at Colorado’s youthful quarterback room and a way in which each one can contribute to the future of Coach Prime’s program.

Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis (redshirt freshman)

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As a former five-star recruit, Lewis is still the future of the quarterback position for the Buffs as it stands right now.

He was one of the few key returners for Colorado from the 2025 team after starting two games and appearing in four as a true freshman. In that time, he impressed, throwing for 589 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception.

He will likely see his first full season as the starter in 2026. If he continues on the trajectory scouts have expected him to since high school, he will be taking his talents from Boulder to the NFL before long.

Isaac Wilson (redshirt sophomore)

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wilson is entering his first season with the Buffaloes after a pair of campaigns with the Utah Utes. He actually competed against the Buffs during his time at Utah, although he struggled.

However, he has valuable starting experience, as he took over for an injured Cam Rising during his freshman season and was the starting quarterback for the Utes for over half the season.

In his time at Utah, he threw for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while completing 56.2 percent of his passes.

He is also the younger brother of former No. 2-overall NFL Draft pick Zach Wilson, which, while a near-impossible feat to live up to, shows that he has great quarterback experience to pull from within his family.

Wilson has plenty of time to compete for the job and apply that experience to the Buffaloes’ offense, although he’ll have to fight off tough competition to do so.

Kaneal Sweetwyne (freshman)

Sweetwyne was Colorado’s lone quarterback commitment in the class of 2026, sporting a three-star rating from 247Sports.

He had an up-and-down high school career, sometimes struggling with turnovers but always using his athleticism to his advantage as a premier dual-threat quarterback.

He was a starter at the varsity level for Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, for two seasons. As a junior, he passed for 2,675 yards and 19 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while adding 930 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

As a senior, he focused slightly more on his passing game, tallying 3,050 yards and 35 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. However, he still added 907 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

He also has a tall task ahead of him if he wants to climb the Buffs’ loaded quarterback depth chart, but his unique skillset certainly acts as a foot in the door for him to do just that.

Andre Adams (class of 2027 commit)

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams is currently entering his senior season of high school, so there’s a good chance this quarterback room looks significantly different by the time he actually arrives on campus.

But even as it stands, Adams will likely serve as Lewis’s heir to the quarterback throne in Boulder.

His impressive high school stats through just two of his three seasons as the starter tell enough of the story in their own right. As a sophomore, he started seven games and threw for 1,435 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions while adding 493 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

This was only a glimpse at his abilities, though, as he took a step forward as a junior. That season, he over-doubled nearly every stat from his sophomore campaign, throwing for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns with just one interception. He ramped up his rushing production as well, adding 855 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground as well.

With his arrival in Boulder, he’ll round out a youthful but immensely talented quarterback room for the Buffaloes.

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