Browns to Add Former Pro Bowler to Quarterback Room Amid Rash of Injuries
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a host of injuries to its crowded quarterback room early in training camp, so the franchise has turned to another veteran to add to the competition.
Former 2022 Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley is signing with the Browns, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. With Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all dealing with minor injuries that are holding them out of practice, the Browns are adding Huntley to take snaps in camp alongside veteran Joe Flacco.
Flacco, for what it's worth, has entered the first week of August atop the team's unofficial depth chart. But Huntley can at least add a healthy veteran presence to the room alongside Flacco as the team continues to move through training camp.
Huntley is entering his sixth season as a pro. His first four seasons were spent with the Ravens, and he spent part of last season with the Browns and Miami Dolphins. He did not appear in any games for Cleveland last year, but did make five starts with the Dolphins in relief of an injured Tua Tagovailoa.
Huntley completed 64.7% of his passes for 829 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions in 2024.