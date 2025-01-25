Deion Sanders reportedly part of Shedeur's interview with Titans
The Tennessee Titans have taken their first steps toward shaping the 2025 NFL Draft by meeting with one of its top quarterback prospects, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Reports indicate that the meeting went beyond just football as Sanders’ father and college head coach, Deion Sanders, also made a brief appearance via FaceTime during the discussions.
The Titans’ staff, including Brian Callahan, Mike Borgonzi, and Chad Brinker, were reportedly impressed with Shedeur’s maturity and personality, which complemented his on-field credentials. The Titans' interest in Sanders comes at a pivotal time, as they hold the first overall pick after a late-season shake-up in the draft order saw Tennessee and Cleveland rise to the top, displacing early leaders like the New York Giants and New England Patriots. The Titans’ position opens the door for a major decision that could shape their future.
What Titans head coach Brian Callahan said after meeting with Shedeur Sanders
Sanders is coming off an impressive 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, throwing for school record 4,134 yards, scoring 41 total touchdowns, and recording 10 interceptions on a remarkable 74.4% completion rate. He finished eighth in the Heisman voting despite playing behind an average offensive line. Sanders displayed strong accuracy, composure under pressure, and advanced processing ability. These attributes make him a leading candidate for the first overall selection, though questions about his ceiling as a franchise quarterback remain.
Sanders faces competition from Miami quarterback Cam Ward, another top prospect known for his athleticism, improvisational skills, and off-platform throws. While Ward and Sanders offer contrasting styles, neither has yet been labeled a generational talent. The Titans must weigh Sanders’ precision and pocket presence against Ward’s dynamic playmaking.
Beyond quarterbacks, Tennessee could consider players like two-way phenom Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Hunter’s ability to excel as both a cornerback and wide receiver could address multiple needs for the Titans, while Carter’s pass-rushing prowess draws comparisons to Von Miller and T.J. Watt.
Ultimately, the Titans' decision with the No. 1 pick will have a profound impact on the franchise and the league, whether they choose a quarterback, a versatile talent like Hunter, or a defensive cornerstone like Carter.