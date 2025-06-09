Buffs Beat

Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders Surprises Cleveland Youth Football Event

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now with the Cleveland Browns, and he made a surprise visit to a youth 7-on-7 football tournament in Cleveland, and the kids’ reaction was unforgettable.

Ben Armendariz

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes fans are already familiar with former quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ passion for giving back to the younger generation, and he’s wasting no time continuing that mission in the NFL, just as he promised.

Now a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, Sanders attended a youth 7-on-7 football tournament in Cleveland this past weekend, sparking joy, chaos, and a viral moment the kids won’t soon forget.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of N
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders, selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been in the public eye since he and his father—NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders—arrived in Boulder.

That spotlight has followed him into the NFL, where he's seen plenty of buzz surrounding his on-field potential, but it’s his off-field presence—especially his community outreach—that’s generating headlines once again.

“You’ll understand—I’ll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction,” Sanders said following the draft. “Whatever situation they’re in, that’s where I feel I have the most impact.”

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It’s the kind of statement that could feel hollow without follow-through.

But Sanders’ words came to life when he surprised local youth players at the 7-on-7 tournament in Cleveland.

He went live on social media, and what followed was pure, unfiltered joy.

A swarm of kids gathered around him, shouting questions and reacting with excitement as if an NFL superstar had just stepped right out of their iPad screens.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) greets fans after defeating the Arizona
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) greets fans after defeating the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Do you play with Travis Hunter?” one kid shouted. “Can you call Travis Hunter?” he quickly added, almost breathless.

“W Travis! W Travis!” another chimed in—using popular streaming slang where “W” stands for “win,” a sign of approval.

Sanders soaked it all in, laughing and joking with the group as they watched themselves on his phone.

The moment clipped and shared across social media, quickly went viral—proof of how powerful these small gestures can be.

To these kids, this wasn’t just meeting a football player—it was meeting a legend, a real-life hero.

And Sanders didn’t act like a distant pro—he showed up like a big brother.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) in the huddle with teammates against the
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) in the huddle with teammates against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moments like this can leave a lasting mark—fueling ambition, building confidence, and reminding them that their goals are within reach.

For some, it might just be the moment that changes everything.

During rookie minicamp, Sanders offered insight into why these visits matter so much to him.

“It’s just joy to me, going to high schools, middle schools, and just engaging with the younger kids,” he told Brown's media. “Because their minds aren't corrupted by other people’s opinions.”

Whether or not Sanders ultimately becomes the Browns’ long-term answer at quarterback, he’s already winning over a new generation of fans.

To the kids on that Cleveland field, he’s not just an NFL player.

He’s real, he’s present—and he made their day unforgettable.

If Sanders continues to connect with the community the way he has so far, Cleveland may have more than a quarterback in the making. They might have a hometown hero.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

