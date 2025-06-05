Shedeur Sanders Generating Buzz As Potential Week 1 Starter in Cleveland
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders may have slipped in the 2025 NFL Draft, but early signs out of Cleveland suggest the Browns rookie is quickly turning heads—and potentially flipping the depth chart.
As offseason training activities roll on, Sanders has become a frequent subject of praise from local media and NFL analysts alike, with some going as far as to suggest he’s looked like the best quarterback on the field.
This morning on ESPN Cleveland radio, host Tony Rizzo shared a text he received from a source inside the Browns organization—an ESPN Cleveland employee not named Tony Grossi—that said: “Shedeur looked like the best quarterback in camp.”
That sentiment is beginning to echo beyond the walls of the Browns facility.
Co-host Aaron Goldhammer added his own perspective after watching practice film and speaking with team insiders:
"I've come to a realization: by the time we get to September, I think Tony Grossi is wrong; I think there's a way Shedeur Sanders starts the first game," Goldhammer said.
"Now that I've seen some videos, talked to a bunch of people at multiple practices—I think Shedeur Sanders was the best quarterback out there yesterday."
Fox Sports analyst and Super Bowl XLV champion James Jones was even more direct on The Facility.
"What I am hearing is the talent is jumping off the screen at people; he's the most talented quarterback out there. He's the most anticipated quarterback out there, throwing the ball with anticipation, getting the ball out of his hands."
Jones emphasized that Sanders’ comfort with the playbook is a key indicator:
"They say he's learning the playbook extremely well, and if you're throwing the ball with anticipation, that’s letting me know you're grasping the playbook. There’s absolutely a chance he could start Week 1—it comes down to Shedeur, and it comes down to the preseason games."
For Colorado football fans who closely followed Sanders' rise in Boulder, this isn’t surprising.
A quick processor with elite poise and arm talent, Sanders thrived under the pressure of the national spotlight and consistently elevated his game in big moments.
His critics pointed to the number of sacks he took in college, but his supporters argued it was often a product of scheme and protection—something unlikely to follow him to the NFL, especially if the Browns can build around his strengths as a rookie passer.
While official word from the Browns has been limited, some of that is by design. During OTAs, media are only allowed to observe one practice per week.
However, when mandatory minicamp begins, the Browns will open three sessions to reporters, potentially providing a clearer picture of the quarterback pecking order.
For now, the speculation continues to swirl. But what’s already apparent is that the legendary Colorado quarterback showed up in Cleveland prepared to make a statement.