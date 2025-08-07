Buffs Beat

What Bryce Young Said About Facing Shedeur Sanders In NFL Preseason Debut

Ahead of their matchup on Friday evening, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young opened up on facing Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders in his NFL preseason debut. Young, a former star at Alabama, also shared why he doesn't have any advice for Sanders.

Jack Carlough

Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks to practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks to practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In what could be one of the most-watched preseason games in NFL history, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will lead the Cleveland Browns into battle against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

All eyes will be on Sanders as he makes his preseason debut in a starting role, but his counterpart is also entering an important year in his development. A former No. 1 overall draft pick, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young was briefly benched during his second season in the NFL last year and now must prove his worth to coach Dave Canales. Simply put, that's why Young doesn't deem himself worthy of sharing any advice with Sanders ahead of his first preseason game.

What Bryce Young Said About Rookie Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the Panthers' joint practice with the Browns on Wednesday, Young was asked if he had any advice for Sanders. Humbly, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star admitted that he's still learning the NFL ropes himself.

"I don't have any advice," Young said, per the Panthers. "He's had a ton of success his entire life. The reason he's here is he knows how to get here. I'm trying to find my way and do the best I can, and the same with all those guys over there on that side. There's a reason they're all playing NFL football. I believe everyone has their own path. Everyone has their journey, so I'm rooting for all those guys."

Young owns a 6-22 record as a starting quarterback entering his third NFL season, but flashed signs of growth late last year, throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions in Carolina's final three games.

Meanwhile, Sanders was arguably the best quarterback in college football last season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Along with winning nine games, the youngest son of CU coach Deion Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Bryce Young's Prior Meetings With Shedeur Sanders

Aug 2, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) jogs to the huddle during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While they've never faced each other in a game setting, Young and Sanders crossed paths in their youth at quarterback camps. At 23, Sanders is only one year younger than Young, who spent only three seasons at Alabama before declaring for the NFL Draft.

"We ran into each other at camps when we were younger," Young said. "The quarterback world is a small world."

Shedeur Sanders' Massive Opportunity

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both dealing with hamstring injuries and the Browns opting to sit 40-year-old Joe Flacco, Sanders will start at quarterback on Friday evening. Sanders hasn't received any reps with Cleveland's first-team offense during training camp, but is now staring down an important opportunity to impress coach Kevin Stefanski in a game setting.

Kickoff between the Browns and Panthers is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network.

