What Bryce Young Said About Facing Shedeur Sanders In NFL Preseason Debut
In what could be one of the most-watched preseason games in NFL history, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will lead the Cleveland Browns into battle against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.
All eyes will be on Sanders as he makes his preseason debut in a starting role, but his counterpart is also entering an important year in his development. A former No. 1 overall draft pick, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young was briefly benched during his second season in the NFL last year and now must prove his worth to coach Dave Canales. Simply put, that's why Young doesn't deem himself worthy of sharing any advice with Sanders ahead of his first preseason game.
What Bryce Young Said About Rookie Shedeur Sanders
Following the Panthers' joint practice with the Browns on Wednesday, Young was asked if he had any advice for Sanders. Humbly, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star admitted that he's still learning the NFL ropes himself.
"I don't have any advice," Young said, per the Panthers. "He's had a ton of success his entire life. The reason he's here is he knows how to get here. I'm trying to find my way and do the best I can, and the same with all those guys over there on that side. There's a reason they're all playing NFL football. I believe everyone has their own path. Everyone has their journey, so I'm rooting for all those guys."
Young owns a 6-22 record as a starting quarterback entering his third NFL season, but flashed signs of growth late last year, throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions in Carolina's final three games.
Meanwhile, Sanders was arguably the best quarterback in college football last season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Along with winning nine games, the youngest son of CU coach Deion Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Bryce Young's Prior Meetings With Shedeur Sanders
While they've never faced each other in a game setting, Young and Sanders crossed paths in their youth at quarterback camps. At 23, Sanders is only one year younger than Young, who spent only three seasons at Alabama before declaring for the NFL Draft.
"We ran into each other at camps when we were younger," Young said. "The quarterback world is a small world."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Warren Sapp Reveals What It's Like to Work With Deion Sanders
MORE: How Shedeur Sanders Is Affected By Tyler Huntley Signing
MORE: Deion Sanders Still 'Not Healed' From Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Slide
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Training Camp Stats Day 10
Shedeur Sanders' Massive Opportunity
With third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both dealing with hamstring injuries and the Browns opting to sit 40-year-old Joe Flacco, Sanders will start at quarterback on Friday evening. Sanders hasn't received any reps with Cleveland's first-team offense during training camp, but is now staring down an important opportunity to impress coach Kevin Stefanski in a game setting.
Kickoff between the Browns and Panthers is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network.