What Kevin Stefanski's Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders' Future
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his second career NFL start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Sanders had a modest 149 passing yards and was 16/25 passing with a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Kevin Stefanski: “Shedeur Had Some Really Good Moments”
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked by reporters about his thoughts on Shedeur’s performance. He seemed encouraged by how he fared against the 49ers defense.
“Shedeur had some really good moments in that football game,” Stefanski said. “There are things that he wants back that we’re coaching up right now that he can improve upon, but bottom line is we have to continue to put our players in position to succeed.”
Stefanski was adamant that the best thing for Sanders and the younger players is to get reps. That’s how they will improve.
“For the young quarterback, you only get better with more turns at this thing, in these games as you see more coverages, you see more defenses, and as you prepare vs. different defenses,” Stefanski said. “Just looking forward to that constant improvement with Shedeur and all of our young players.”
The best play of the game from Sanders was his 34-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr.
Shedeur’s Future in Cleveland
Something Stefanski said about Shedeur is what fans have been saying for a while. The only way to get better is for him to get more time on the field. Through the majority of the season, Sanders didn’t get any playing time. The Browns started off the season with the veteran Joe Flacco starting at quarterback before they traded him and gave the starting nod to Dillon Gabriel.
Now Shedeur is getting the playing time that he needs to develop. Even if he struggles, Stefanski knows the reps are key.
Gabriel started six games for the Browns and had his own struggles. The reason for Shedeur getting his chance when he did was due to Gabriel suffering a head injury mid game, making him unable to return.
If Shedeur can show promise through the final stretch of there season, the Browns will have to consider him to be the starting quarterback at the start of next season.
Colorado, Deion Sanders Missing Impact of Shedeur
Back in Boulder, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is missing the play from Shedeur Sanders that they had in 2023 and 2024. The Buffaloes started three different quarterbacks in 2025 and finished the season with a 3-9 record.
This was a big falloff from last season with Shedeur, where they went 9-3 in the regular season while Shedeur won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
“Coach Prime” hopes that he has found his next starting quarterback in Julian Lewis. As a freshman with Colorado in 2025, Lewis played in three games. He showed potential and will likely be the starter in 2026.