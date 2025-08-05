Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Training Camp Stats Day 10
It didn’t take long for Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to remind everyone what he’s capable of after missing team drills over the weekend.
Despite a bevy of rumors surrounding the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, Sanders quickly put any serious injury concerns to rest.
Ahead of Monday’s training camp session, Sanders told the media, "It's just adjusting to starting and stopping, that's all it truly is. It's just an adjustment within the body, within my arm."
With Sanders back to full strength and fellow quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both reported to be managing hamstring issues and under limited duty, Sanders found himself with an increased opportunity for reps—and during Monday's team drills, he capitalized.
Sanders went 7-of-9 in team periods but also delivered two of the sharpest throws of the day: one to veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson and another to rookie wideout Luke Floriea, who has quietly become one of Sanders’ most trusted targets in camp.
The throw to Floriea—a perfectly placed ball on the seam route—drew attention on social media for its timing and layered touch.
The buzz among Browns fans was immediate. But for those who watched Sanders in Boulder, it was nothing new. Sanders' ability to read coverages and layer passes through tight windows was a skill that defined his time at Colorado.
"Have you watched me in college? I’m still the same guy,” Sanders told reporters before practice, showing off the same confident edge that made his dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a star.
A Closer Look At The Numbers
For the first time in training camp Sanders received more team reps than both Pickett and Gabriel going 7-of-9 and barely missing on a deep ball that would have been a touchdown if caught.
Gabriel finished 4-of-5 in limited work, while Pickett went 4-for-4.
Veteran Joe Flacco, who is expected to start the regular season, received the bulk of reps, going 9-of-12 for the day.
With Cleveland’s preseason opener set for Friday against the Carolina Panthers and Pickett and Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, Sanders appeared poised not only to receive extra practice reps but also meaningful game action.
A Major Shift
However, the quarterback picture has taken a drastic shift with Monday evening's news that the Browns signed veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley. The former Dolphins signal-caller adds another layer of competition for Sanders heading into the preseason opener.
According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Huntley is expected to play in Friday’s preseason opener in Carolina.
That not only limits Sanders’ chances for snaps, but with him currently listed fourth on the team’s first official depth chart, it also adds pressure to every opportunity he gets.
Eyeing His NFL Moment
For Sanders, a player who has carried the weight of high expectations and the legacy of his last name, Friday’s preseason opener is more than just an NFL preseason debut; it’s the opportunity he’s been waiting for his whole life.
When asked about Friday's upcoming preseason game, Sanders kept his focus on preparation and seizing the opportunity.
“I'm just thankful. I prepare each day as such, and I stay focused throughout everything," he said. "So whenever it is my time to get out there, I'll be able to be myself."