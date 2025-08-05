Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Training Camp Stats Day 10

After sitting out Saturday with arm soreness, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the most of his return to practice on Monday. But with Cleveland adding another quarterback, the former Colorado Buffaloes fight for reps and a roster spot becomes even tougher.

Ben Armendariz

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is all smiles during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is all smiles during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It didn’t take long for Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to remind everyone what he’s capable of after missing team drills over the weekend.

Despite a bevy of rumors surrounding the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, Sanders quickly put any serious injury concerns to rest.

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Sal Cannella (87) celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) a
Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Sal Cannella (87) celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and running back Toa Taua (35) after a catch for a touchdown during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ahead of Monday’s training camp session, Sanders told the media, "It's just adjusting to starting and stopping, that's all it truly is. It's just an adjustment within the body, within my arm."

With Sanders back to full strength and fellow quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both reported to be managing hamstring issues and under limited duty, Sanders found himself with an increased opportunity for reps—and during Monday's team drills, he capitalized.

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates with wide receiver Luke Floriea (3
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates with wide receiver Luke Floriea (37) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders went 7-of-9 in team periods but also delivered two of the sharpest throws of the day: one to veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson and another to rookie wideout Luke Floriea, who has quietly become one of Sanders’ most trusted targets in camp.

The throw to Floriea—a perfectly placed ball on the seam route—drew attention on social media for its timing and layered touch.

The buzz among Browns fans was immediate. But for those who watched Sanders in Boulder, it was nothing new. Sanders' ability to read coverages and layer passes through tight windows was a skill that defined his time at Colorado.

"Have you watched me in college? I’m still the same guy,” Sanders told reporters before practice, showing off the same confident edge that made his dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a star.

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

A Closer Look At The Numbers

For the first time in training camp Sanders received more team reps than both Pickett and Gabriel going 7-of-9 and barely missing on a deep ball that would have been a touchdown if caught.

Gabriel finished 4-of-5 in limited work, while Pickett went 4-for-4.

Veteran Joe Flacco, who is expected to start the regular season, received the bulk of reps, going 9-of-12 for the day.

With Cleveland’s preseason opener set for Friday against the Carolina Panthers and Pickett and Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, Sanders appeared poised not only to receive extra practice reps but also meaningful game action.

A Major Shift

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) walks on the field before the game ag
Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

However, the quarterback picture has taken a drastic shift with Monday evening's news that the Browns signed veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley. The former Dolphins signal-caller adds another layer of competition for Sanders heading into the preseason opener.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Huntley is expected to play in Friday’s preseason opener in Carolina.

That not only limits Sanders’ chances for snaps, but with him currently listed fourth on the team’s first official depth chart, it also adds pressure to every opportunity he gets.

Eyeing His NFL Moment

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders heads inside after practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea,
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders heads inside after practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Sanders, a player who has carried the weight of high expectations and the legacy of his last name, Friday’s preseason opener is more than just an NFL preseason debut; it’s the opportunity he’s been waiting for his whole life.

When asked about Friday's upcoming preseason game, Sanders kept his focus on preparation and seizing the opportunity.

“I'm just thankful. I prepare each day as such, and I stay focused throughout everything," he said. "So whenever it is my time to get out there, I'll be able to be myself."

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football