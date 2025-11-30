Overlooked Aspect Of Shedeur Sanders' Game Has NFL Buzzing
Shedeur Sanders' second career NFL start wasn't as memorable as his first, but the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback still turned heads with an impressive touchdown pass in the second quarter.
With his Browns trailing 7-0, Sanders located a wide-open Harold Fannin Jr. and promptly connected with the tight end for a 34-yard touchdown pass. The downfield catch was yet another example of Sanders' ability to create big plays with his arm.
As recognized by DNVR's Scott Procter, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has already completed four passes of 30-plus yards in only two-plus games. Former Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco had two passes of that length in four starts, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel didn't complete any 30-plus yard passes in eight games played.
Still, Cleveland lost to San Francisco, 26-8, dropping Sanders to 1-1 as an NFL starting quarterback. Sanders closed his first home start with 149 passing yards and the lone touchdown pass to Fannin. He completed 16 of his 25 passes and took three sacks.
"He's doing a good job," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said in his halftime interview with CBS. "We obviously stubbed our toe a couple of times a little bit there, but he's got good command of the offense and just needs to continue to do his job."
Reactions To Shedeur Sanders' Second Career Start
Facing a much better 49ers team, Sanders and the Browns couldn't quite replicate the success they had against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. Still, Sanders received some praise from some big NFL names.
"My nephew @ShedeurSanders is looking way better than ANY QUARTERBACK the @Browns have put on the field this SEASON!!!!" Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin wrote on X. "And last season."
CBS analyst Trent Green also shared some encouraging words on Sanders.
"I've been impressed," Green said. "He's managed things very well. The coaches and him talked about the operation, is what he wanted to work on and improve on from start No. 1 to start No. 2. Getting in and out of the huddle, the personnel groups, the line of scrimmage, calling plays, all of that stuff. I think he's done a good job of managing things. Not taking a lot of risk, being smart with the decisions for the most part in terms of quick decisions, getting the ball out of his hands."
Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Career
Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, showed off his arm strength plenty throughout his two seasons with the Buffs. The younger Sanders compiled seven games of 300-plus passing yards last season and threw for 37 touchdowns.
Despite becoming arguably the most accomplished quarterback in Colorado history, Shedeur fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft and is only now beginning to receive an opportunity to shine in Cleveland.
The Browns will host the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward next weekend.