How Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Signing Affects Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns added another wrinkle to their quarterback situation this week, signing veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley and bringing the total number of active quarterbacks in camp to five.
While the move offers short-term flexibility, it could carry long-term implications for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The former Colorado Buffaloes' legendary passer had just returned to full participation in practice after reporting arm soreness that kept him out of Saturday’s team drills.
Sanders looked sharp in his Monday return, going 7-of-9 and delivering two of the cleanest throws of the day. Despite limited reps with the top units, Sanders has consistently posted the strongest numbers throughout camp and continues to display the touch that made him so effective at Colorado.
Raising The Stakes
Cleveland’s decision to bring in Huntley raises the stakes for Sanders, adding a new layer of competition at a time when every rep matters.
On paper, the addition makes sense. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both managing hamstring injuries, and Joe Flacco expected to start week 1 against the Bengals, all three are unlikely to receive extended playing time in Friday’s preseason opener.
And with Sanders' recent arm soreness as another added question mark, bringing in a veteran like Huntley, who has NFL experience and familiarity with the Browns' system, gives Cleveland an insurance policy for Friday night’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Voices from the Sidelines
Ken Carman, radio host on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, weighed in on how Huntley’s arrival might reflect the Browns’ outlook on Sanders’ development.
“Maybe the Wednesday practice becomes even bigger. Maybe he'll be in a position to start on Friday,” Carman said. “I don't think he's out of the running to be on this football team—I think they'll keep him. Maybe they believe he's a little further behind than I would like.”
However, Sanders is reportedly set to start for Cleveland in the team's preseason opener on Friday.
Still, the timing of the move suggests more than just a precautionary measure. It points to the Browns wanting a more seasoned option in place—either to ease the burden on their rookies or to find a designated back-up to Flacco.
Brown's reporter Mary Kay Cabot praised Cleveland's patient approach, speaking on Cleveland Talking Heads, she said, "I do think they are doing this the right way with him. They're not succumbing to media or fan pressure. They're doing what's right for the football team and Shedeur.”
Preseason Proving Ground
Given the Browns’ long-running instability at the quarterback position, Cabot’s point carries weight.
If Cleveland is indeed focused on developing Sanders slowly and deliberately, it could signal a shift toward long-term planning—something the Browns franchise has struggled to execute at the quarterback position.
And while the competition may be heating up, Sanders isn’t backing down. His mindset remains clear and focused: “Friday, when the game is, if I'm with 2s, if I'm with 3s, it doesn't matter to me. I'm just ready to get down,” he said.
As the Browns prepare for their preseason debut, Sanders is expected to get the start at quarterback, according to a new report from Cabot.
For Sanders, the start offers the opportunity to shift perception from an intriguing developmental rookie project to a legitimate NFL quarterback capable of leading drives and commanding an offense.
After weeks of limited reps, Sanders now has the chance to show what he can do with a full-speed offense and a live defense in front of him.
And if he can execute with the poise and precision that he has throughout his career, Friday could go a long way in shaping his future with the Browns.