How Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Signing Affects Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ signing of veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley added to the competition in an already crowded quarterback room, but it hasn’t seemed to slow rookie Shedeur Sanders’ momentum. The former Colorado Buffaloes star will start Friday’s preseason opener.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns added another wrinkle to their quarterback situation this week, signing veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley and bringing the total number of active quarterbacks in camp to five.

While the move offers short-term flexibility, it could carry long-term implications for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at Cros
Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The former Colorado Buffaloes' legendary passer had just returned to full participation in practice after reporting arm soreness that kept him out of Saturday’s team drills.

Sanders looked sharp in his Monday return, going 7-of-9 and delivering two of the cleanest throws of the day. Despite limited reps with the top units, Sanders has consistently posted the strongest numbers throughout camp and continues to display the touch that made him so effective at Colorado.

Raising The Stakes

Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (10) throws the ball against the Green Bay Pac
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (10) throws the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Cleveland’s decision to bring in Huntley raises the stakes for Sanders, adding a new layer of competition at a time when every rep matters.

On paper, the addition makes sense. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both managing hamstring injuries, and Joe Flacco expected to start week 1 against the Bengals, all three are unlikely to receive extended playing time in Friday’s preseason opener.

And with Sanders' recent arm soreness as another added question mark, bringing in a veteran like Huntley, who has NFL experience and familiarity with the Browns' system, gives Cleveland an insurance policy for Friday night’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Voices from the Sidelines

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is all smiles as he meets fans after day eight of NFL training camp at Cros
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is all smiles as he meets fans after day eight of NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ken Carman, radio host on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, weighed in on how Huntley’s arrival might reflect the Browns’ outlook on Sanders’ development.

“Maybe the Wednesday practice becomes even bigger. Maybe he'll be in a position to start on Friday,” Carman said. “I don't think he's out of the running to be on this football team—I think they'll keep him. Maybe they believe he's a little further behind than I would like.”

However, Sanders is reportedly set to start for Cleveland in the team's preseason opener on Friday.

Still, the timing of the move suggests more than just a precautionary measure. It points to the Browns wanting a more seasoned option in place—either to ease the burden on their rookies or to find a designated back-up to Flacco.

Brown's reporter Mary Kay Cabot praised Cleveland's patient approach, speaking on Cleveland Talking Heads, she said, "I do think they are doing this the right way with him. They're not succumbing to media or fan pressure. They're doing what's right for the football team and Shedeur.”

Preseason Proving Ground

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at Cros
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Given the Browns’ long-running instability at the quarterback position, Cabot’s point carries weight.

If Cleveland is indeed focused on developing Sanders slowly and deliberately, it could signal a shift toward long-term planning—something the Browns franchise has struggled to execute at the quarterback position.

And while the competition may be heating up, Sanders isn’t backing down. His mindset remains clear and focused: “Friday, when the game is, if I'm with 2s, if I'm with 3s, it doesn't matter to me. I'm just ready to get down,” he said.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shares a laugh with quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during NFL training camp
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shares a laugh with quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Browns prepare for their preseason debut, Sanders is expected to get the start at quarterback, according to a new report from Cabot.

For Sanders, the start offers the opportunity to shift perception from an intriguing developmental rookie project to a legitimate NFL quarterback capable of leading drives and commanding an offense.

After weeks of limited reps, Sanders now has the chance to show what he can do with a full-speed offense and a live defense in front of him.

And if he can execute with the poise and precision that he has throughout his career, Friday could go a long way in shaping his future with the Browns.

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

