Deion Sanders Still 'Not Healed' From Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Slide
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has dealt with a lot this offseason. Coach Prime was away from his team due to bladder cancer, which he has now been deemed cancer-free from following a successful procedure. Amidst all of this, Sanders still is thinking about how his son Shedeur Sanders dropped to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft and he has “not healed” from that.
It has been a very long offseason for the Sanders family. Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders have been fighting for roster spots in the NFL all while their dad has been fighting cancer. Deion Sanders did announce in a press conference next to his medical staff that he is now back to coaching after now being cancer free.
On a Jul. 31 podcast episode on Say What Needs To Be Said with former NFL star safety Asante Samuel, Deion Sanders talked about his recovery and also how he is still thinking about how Shedeur fell all the way to the fifth round in the draft.
“That’s one thing I’m not healed from yet,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m healed from cancer, but I’m not healed from that yet.”
Stunning Draft Fall of Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders dropping all the way to the fifth round was one of the most shocking things in NFL Draft history. Shedeur went into draft night as a projected first or second round pick. Besides former Miami Hurricanes and current Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, it would have surprised nobody if Sanders was taken right after him.
Ward was taken No. 1 overall and then there was along waiting period for another quarterback to be selected. It was until the No. 25 pick for another quarterback to be taken when New York Giants drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The first one that really shocked everyone and had their jaws on the floor was when the New Orleans Saints took 25-year-old Tyler Shough in the second round. That wasn’t the last of it. Two more quarterbacks were taken before Sanders; Jalen Milroe by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round and Dillon Gabriel by the Cleveland Browns in the third round.
It took until day three of the draft for Shedeur to be taken in the fifth round and No. 144 overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Shedeur Sanders in Training Camp Quarterback Battle
Shedeur Sanders now finds himself in the middle of a competitive quarterback battle in Cleveland with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and now Tyler Huntley. He will have to beat out at least two of these players to earn a spot on the 53-man roster when the season kicks off in Week One.
With injuries to Gabriel and Pickett, it is expected that Sanders will start the Browns preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.