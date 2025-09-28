BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Emphasizes Environment After Win vs. Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes took on the No. 25 BYU Cougars in a Saturday night matchup. The Buffaloes suffered their third loss of the season, 24-21, falling to a 2-3 record. The Cougars remain undefeated, moving to a 4-0 record.
Despite facing a ranked opponent, the Buffaloes were the first to score and led the game until the third quarter. After the game, BYU coach Kalani Sitake spoke to the media about the win against the Colorado Buffaloes.
What Kalani Sitake Said About Colorado Buffaloes
"Credit to Colorado and the environment. It's awesome here, and Coach Prime, the team, I mean, it was a great game," Sitake said, per the ESPN broadcast after the game. "Colorado, great program, great fight."
"This is how it is in the Big 12. You gotta be ready to roll," Sitake said post-game. "They did some things that they haven't seen. So I think we need to adjust quicker."
"If you keep throwing on this kid, he's gonna make you hurt for it," Sitake said on BYU's game-winning interception. "I'm really proud of the way the defense played. We had a lot of faith in them, that's why we pinned them deep."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Elite Recruit, Flip Target for BYU Game
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Why Shilo Is the Son Most Likely to Make It
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Honest Thoughts On Oklahoma State Firing Mike Gundy
Colorado Buffaloes Keep It Close
While facing a ranked opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes came out firing against the Cougars, dominating the first half. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter stepped up against the Cougars in both the passing and ground game.
Salter finished the game going 11-of-16 with 119 yards and one touchdown. He did throw an interception in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for the Cougars.
Wide receivers Joseph Williams and Dre’Lon Miller had a big game against BYU. Miller had just two receptions, but for 27 yards and one touchdown. Williams led the team in receiving yards (56) off of five receptions.
The Buffaloes had a chance to take back the lead in the fourth, but Salter missed a wide-open receiver for what could have been a first down. There are still areas for the Buffaloes to improve, but the offense put up a fight against a tough team.
One of the things that needed to happen for the Buffaloes was to gain momentum on the ground. Colorado found more balance and consistency with the run game, which helped them put up a fight against BYU.
Colorado’s defense shut down BYU on several occasions throughout the week, as the Cougars did not score a touchdown until late in the second quarter, when Colorado led, 14-10 at halftime.
There is still room for improvement with the Colorado Buffaloes, but the team put up a fight against the No. 25 BYU Cougars.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium.