Buffs Beat

Run Game Rules As Colorado Buffaloes Try To Fend Off No. 25 BYU

The Colorado Buffaloes got off to a blistering start on the ground against the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday, but is it enough to pull off a marquee win? Quarterback Kaidon Salter had a wild half, scoring with his legs but leaving points on the board.

Harrison Simeon

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Late Saturday nights are quite alright for these Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur penned a flawless opening script as the Buffs took on the No. 25 BYU Cougars at Folsom Field.

Roads muddied in the second quarter, allowing BYU to cut Colorado's lead to 14-10 by halftime. The ground game soared early, including an unconventional touchdown rush by wide receiver Drelon Miller, so should the Buffs lead on it more late?

Buffs Barge Ahead Against No. 25 BYU

Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Coach Prime Big 12 quarterback LJ Martin Football Drelon Miller
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scores a touchdown past Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Viliami Po'uha (45) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes dominated their first two drives, getting the ball first and walking down BYU's touted defense. After five minutes and 16 seconds, quarterback Kaidon Salter samba'd into the end zone to put Colorado up 7-0.

Salter had 31 rushing yards on the drive, along with key passes to wide receivers Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller, along with running back Micah Welch. He looked decisive and unfazed by blitzes as the Buffaloes punched a heavily favored BYU squad in the mouth.

After the defense managed a strong stop, Salter led his group to another scoring drive to put Colorado up 14-0. However, it was Drelon Miller who overcame a sophomore slump and scored via three consecutive wildcat rushes.

Welch also picked up the pace throughout the sequence, breaking off a 27-yard run. The sophomore sits at eight carries for 52 yards after the half.

As a whole, the Buffs tallied 24 rushes for 128 yards after the first 30 minutes of play. However, play-calling overthought led to a murky second quarter.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Elite Recruit, Flip Target for BYU Game

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Honest Thoughts On Oklahoma State Firing Mike Gundy

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Why Shilo Is the Son Most Likely to Make It

Kaidon Salter's Hot Start Stalls

Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Coach Prime Big 12 quarterback LJ Martin Football Drelon Miller
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) looks back at the bench in the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite his scampers, the Buffs lived and died by Salter's legs. He took a back-breaking sack to let Colorado out of field goal range on its third drive, then failed to produce much through the air after the opening sequence.

After the first half, the senior Liberty Flames transfer completed six of nine passes for 60 yards and took a pair of sacks. While the Buffs could have looked to the air more, their run game put them in position to race away from the Big 12 juggernauts.

As for BYU, its offense capitalized on Colorado's cuteness and pieced together a 95-yard touchdown drive to close the first half and creep ever closer.

It was still a better start than most expected for the Buffaloes, but Shurmur should dial up a heavy dose of Welch, Miller and Hayden to put the Cougars away. If not, Salter may look to push the ball deep to his deep threats in Omarion Miller, Williams and Sincere Brown.

feed

Published |Modified
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football