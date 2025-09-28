Run Game Rules As Colorado Buffaloes Try To Fend Off No. 25 BYU
BOULDER — Late Saturday nights are quite alright for these Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur penned a flawless opening script as the Buffs took on the No. 25 BYU Cougars at Folsom Field.
Roads muddied in the second quarter, allowing BYU to cut Colorado's lead to 14-10 by halftime. The ground game soared early, including an unconventional touchdown rush by wide receiver Drelon Miller, so should the Buffs lead on it more late?
Buffs Barge Ahead Against No. 25 BYU
The Buffaloes dominated their first two drives, getting the ball first and walking down BYU's touted defense. After five minutes and 16 seconds, quarterback Kaidon Salter samba'd into the end zone to put Colorado up 7-0.
Salter had 31 rushing yards on the drive, along with key passes to wide receivers Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller, along with running back Micah Welch. He looked decisive and unfazed by blitzes as the Buffaloes punched a heavily favored BYU squad in the mouth.
After the defense managed a strong stop, Salter led his group to another scoring drive to put Colorado up 14-0. However, it was Drelon Miller who overcame a sophomore slump and scored via three consecutive wildcat rushes.
Welch also picked up the pace throughout the sequence, breaking off a 27-yard run. The sophomore sits at eight carries for 52 yards after the half.
As a whole, the Buffs tallied 24 rushes for 128 yards after the first 30 minutes of play. However, play-calling overthought led to a murky second quarter.
Kaidon Salter's Hot Start Stalls
Despite his scampers, the Buffs lived and died by Salter's legs. He took a back-breaking sack to let Colorado out of field goal range on its third drive, then failed to produce much through the air after the opening sequence.
After the first half, the senior Liberty Flames transfer completed six of nine passes for 60 yards and took a pair of sacks. While the Buffs could have looked to the air more, their run game put them in position to race away from the Big 12 juggernauts.
As for BYU, its offense capitalized on Colorado's cuteness and pieced together a 95-yard touchdown drive to close the first half and creep ever closer.
It was still a better start than most expected for the Buffaloes, but Shurmur should dial up a heavy dose of Welch, Miller and Hayden to put the Cougars away. If not, Salter may look to push the ball deep to his deep threats in Omarion Miller, Williams and Sincere Brown.