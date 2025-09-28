Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Hype Video Reveals Mindset vs. BYU

The 2-2 Colorado Buffaloes will face the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday night at Folsom Field. Ahead of the game, Colorado released a hype video, setting the tone for the matchup. Will the Colorado Buffaloes win their first Big 12 game of the season?

Angela Miele

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2, looking to make a statement with win at home against the No. 25 BYU Cougars. The Buffaloes are coming off a big win against the Wyoming Cowboys, looking to keep the momentum going.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are still seeking their first Big 12 conference win of the season, losing against Houston in week 3. Ahead of the game, the Buffaloes released a hype video, setting the tone for the matchup.

Colorado Releases Hype Video

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders BYU Cougars Boulder College Football Kaidon Salter Sincere Brown Simeon Price Micah Welch
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a game against a ranked opponent and already have two losses to start the season. The theme of the hype video is beating the odds and pulling off the upset.

The video features some big plays from the matchup against Wyoming, including the 68-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Sincere Brown and a big stop by freshman defensive end London Merritt.

The video is setting the tone for how the Colorado Buffaloes are ready to prove doubters wrong against the BYU Cougars.

Kaidon Salter Ready To Step Up?

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders BYU Cougars Boulder College Football Kaidon Salter Sincere Brown Simeon Price Micah Welch
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter is coming off a crucial game against Wyoming. After Colorado started quarterback Ryan Staub in week 3 against the Houston Cougars, Salter understood the changes that had to be made and stepped up to earn his position back.

This season, Salter has passed for 565 yards and four touchdowns. Against Wyoming, he went 18-of-28 for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He showed much better decision-making, understanding when to extend plays and run the ball himself. He had 11 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown in week 4.

As shown in the hype video, Brown is proving to be a big addition to Colorado and can once again be a top target due to his speed. Brown leads the team with 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders BYU Cougars Boulder College Football Kaidon Salter Sincere Brown Simeon Price Micah Welch
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What will help Salter is if the Buffaloes can get the run game going. Colorado has shown immense improvement with the ground game this season, but staying consistent will help the Buffaloes' offense open up overall.

While Salter leads the team in rushing yards, the team has two talented running backs who can be playmakers. Running backs Micah Welch and Simeon Price both have 123 rushing yards this season. Price also has two rushing touchdowns, while Welch has one.

Salter and the offense are heading into a tough game and have the chance to prove doubters wrong and lead the Buffaloes to another win.

Colorado’s Defense To Shut Down BYU Early?

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders BYU Cougars Boulder College Football Kaidon Salter Sincere Brown Simeon Price Micah Welch
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are at home for a night game against a Big 12 conference opponent, and the stadium has the chance to be electric. The crowd's energy can help the Buffaloes’ defense cause issues for BYU’s offense.

The defense will have to shut down the Cougars’ strong run game early and force quarterback Bear Bachmeier to throw. Bachmeier totals 518 passing yards for four touchdowns, similar to Salter.

A win for the Buffaloes would not only help keep them in contention for a bowl game, but beating a ranked opponent would show Colorado should never have been counted out.

The Colorado Buffaloes and the No. 25 BYU Cougars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

