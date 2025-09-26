Deion Sanders Reveals Why Shilo Is the Son Most Likely to Make It
Shilo Sanders has always found a way to stand out. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety, and son of coach Deion Sanders, has gone from cracking heads on the field to cracking smiles off it.
Following his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shilo has been exploring life beyond football. Though he recently worked out with the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the door cracked for a return to the NFL.
However, as that future remains uncertain, Shilo appears to have discovered a new, different path—one that suits his personality perfectly.
Danny Duncan Collaboration
If you’ve spent time on YouTube in the last several years, you’ve likely heard the name Danny Duncan. Known for his lighthearted antics, practical jokes, and awkward yet funny encounters with strangers, Duncan has built a massive following by not taking life too seriously. His recent collaboration with Shilo fit that mold perfectly.
The video begins with Shilo picking out matching outfits for the two before they head to Gatorland in Florida. Once there, the pair jumped into Duncan’s brand of comedy, cracking jokes while exploring the park, feeding alligators, and even holding a baby gator.
The highlight, though, came when a passerby asked about the cameras. Without hesitation, Shilo responded, “Do you know who Deion Sanders is?” — “Yeah.” — “That’s me. I’m Prime Time.”
The fans—apparently not too familiar with “Coach Prime”— were thrilled, asking for a photo while believing they had just met the Hall of Famer himself. Hilariously, Shilo leaned in on the bit, even changing his voice to mimic his dad’s trademark delivery:
“Baby, of course you can, I’m Prime Time. Most definitely.”
It was a classic Shilo moment. For Colorado fans, it felt like a callback to the locker-room banter and sideline jabs that defined his relationship with his dad and brother Shedeur Sanders. With the family no longer sharing the spotlight in Boulder, YouTube gives Shilo a new stage to keep the laughs coming.
Deion’s Response
"Coach Prime" himself couldn’t help but laugh. He posted a clip of the video to his social media with a simple caption: “lol.”
But beyond the humor, Sanders made sure to spotlight his son’s talent in a recent conversation with Mark Johnson, the voice of the Buffs.
“Shilo is an entertainer,” Sanders said. “You talk about if I close my eyes and had to pick a kid that’s gonna make it out of my five, Shilo’s gonna make it. He also had a workout with the 49ers this past week. I said, ‘Son, just a random question, when’s the last time you ran?’ You know I know you like a book, son.”
It was equal parts playful ribbing and fatherly pride, as well as a reminder that Deion sees Shilo’s potential to succeed—whether it’s in football, entertainment, or something else entirely.
Shilo’s Next Move
The 49ers’ recent interest shows that Shilo isn’t entirely done with football. Teams often call on experienced defensive backs to shore up depth, and the workout gave him a chance to prove he can still compete at a high level.
But even if his playing days are at an end, Shilo has positioned himself well for what comes next. With his charisma, humor, and willingness to put himself out there, he’s already showing signs of building an audience far beyond sports.
Deion is right: Shilo is an entertainer at heart. Whether that means continuing on YouTube, growing into media, or finding another creative venture, he’s got the tools for "Prime Time." And for CU fans who miss seeing him in black and gold, it’s a new way to keep up with one of the Buffs’ most colorful personalities.