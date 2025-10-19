BYU Gives Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Potential Script To Beat Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes likely learned plenty about the Utah Utes and their weaknesses on Saturday evening.
As the Buffs sat and watched, the BYU Cougars exposed Utah's potentially vulnerable passing game, holding quarterback Devon Dampier to a season-low 55.6 completion percentage (20-for-36). Dampier also threw his fourth interception in the past four games and took a season-high three sacks in BYU's 24-21 victory.
For a Colorado defense that has struggled to slow dual-threat quarterbacks, stopping the run on early downs and forcing Dampier into a primary passer will be key next weekend when coach Deion Sanders' Buffs visit Salt Lake City.
BYU's Tanner Wall Gives Colorado Valuable Intel
After intercepting Dampier early in the fourth quarter, BYU safety Tanner Wall shared some insight into how the Cougars' defense approached Utah.
"All week, we talked about how we got to get him (Dampier) into second-and-long or third-and-long situations where they're throwing the ball because their drop-back pass concepts are pretty basic," Wall told BYU Sports Nation. "We didn't think he was a great passer down the field between the hashes, and that kind of showed tonight."
Wall, who totaled three tackles in BYU's 24-21 win over Colorado last month, added that Dampier often opted for the easy throw rather than taking shots down the middle. If that holds true next week, Colorado's defensive backs and safeties must tackle well in open space.
"He was attacking underneath pretty quickly to the flats, but he didn't really have a lot of confidence throwing it deep down the middle, and when he did, I was able to go capitalize on that," Wall said. "As I mentioned, we had a big focus on stopping the run on first and second-down and getting him in to third-and-long situations."
Importance of Tawfiq Byard
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard could be positioned for another big game if the Buffs can follow BYU's script. Since Sept. 12, Byard owns 42 total tackles and an interception, although the South Florida transfer is still looking to clean up certain aspects of his game.
"Personally, I got to be more energetic," Byard said after Colorado's win over Iowa State. "Sometimes, I'm a little quiet. But as we practice, getting the defense up, the huddle up, just being more vocal, because guys lead on guys who are making plays and guys who are stepping up at big times. So I want to show my teammates that I'm the guy that they can count on, in practice and in the games."
Still, stopping the run on early downs and closing any lanes for Dampier to use his legs will be most critical for Colorado's defense. That'll require disciplined play from the defensive ends, and another big game from linebacker Jeremiah Brown wouldn't hurt, either.
Kickoff between Colorado (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) and Utah (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.