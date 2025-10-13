Buffs Beat

After Nearly Transferring, Colorado Linebacker Jeremiah Brown Now Thriving

Ten months after removing his name from the college football transfer portal, linebacker Jeremiah Brown is now finding success in his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Brown began his college career at Jackson State before following coach Deion Sanders to Boulder.

Jack Carlough

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Linebacker Jeremiah Brown was exploring his options outside of Boulder this past offseason following another year of limited playing time in a Colorado Buffaloes uniform.

Relegated mostly to special teams the past two seasons, Brown understandably entered the college football transfer portal in early December, only to remove his name after about a week. Some heart-to-heart conversations and a dose of honest introspection ultimately led Brown to stick with coach Deion Sanders for another year.

Now, Brown is reaping the benefits of his decision to stay at Colorado. The former Jackson State transfer enjoyed his best game with the Buffs in Saturday's 24-17 win over the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, recording 10 total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.

“Going out there and winning versus a top-25 team, it showed that we can close with those close games," Brown said. "Today showed that we can finish, and the team will take that into the bye week, and we'll keep pushing forward."

Jeremiah Brown Credits LaVonta Bentley

Transferring Colorado Buffaloes Linebacker Jeremiah Brown Thriving Portal College Football Jackson State Iowa Deion Sanders
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When asked about his newfound success, Brown credited former Colorado linebacker LaVonta Bentley for his help on and off the field.

"He was a mentor for me as far as just trusting the process," Brown said. "No matter if you transfer to a school, you could be in the same situation. You just got to look yourself in the mirror, keep your head down and work. Nothing's ever going to be easy."

Transferring Colorado Buffaloes Linebacker Jeremiah Brown Thriving Portal College Football Jackson State Iowa Deion Sanders
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) during gets set at his position during the 1st quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Bentley spent his final two college seasons with the Buffs, recording over 120 total tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble. He attended the Cincinnati Bengals' rookie minicamp over the summer but has yet to sign with an NFL team.

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Candid After Colorado's Upset Win Over Iowa State

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' MVP Turns Heads In Upset Win Over Iowa State

Why Jeremiah Brown Stayed At Colorado

Transferring Colorado Buffaloes Linebacker Jeremiah Brown Thriving Portal College Football Jackson State Iowa Deion Sanders
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) reacts after a fumble against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

During fall camp, Brown opened up on removing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Colorado.

"It was more so me manning up, taking ownership for what I did and owning my mistakes," Brown said. "Understanding that all the coaches got a job, too, and they want to win at the end of the day. They're not putting a player out there just because he's the favorite guy or something like that.

"I got to do my job and trust myself to do my job, and that's all that was. The talks that happened with Coach Prime and (linebackers) coach (Andre') Hart was understanding to take my emotions out of it and understand the real of what was going on, and I need to be better."

Sanders and Hart are now watching Brown play some of the best football of his college career. Through seven games, Brown is third on the team in total tackles (37) and second in tackles for loss (4.5).

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football