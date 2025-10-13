After Nearly Transferring, Colorado Linebacker Jeremiah Brown Now Thriving
BOULDER — Linebacker Jeremiah Brown was exploring his options outside of Boulder this past offseason following another year of limited playing time in a Colorado Buffaloes uniform.
Relegated mostly to special teams the past two seasons, Brown understandably entered the college football transfer portal in early December, only to remove his name after about a week. Some heart-to-heart conversations and a dose of honest introspection ultimately led Brown to stick with coach Deion Sanders for another year.
Now, Brown is reaping the benefits of his decision to stay at Colorado. The former Jackson State transfer enjoyed his best game with the Buffs in Saturday's 24-17 win over the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, recording 10 total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.
“Going out there and winning versus a top-25 team, it showed that we can close with those close games," Brown said. "Today showed that we can finish, and the team will take that into the bye week, and we'll keep pushing forward."
Jeremiah Brown Credits LaVonta Bentley
When asked about his newfound success, Brown credited former Colorado linebacker LaVonta Bentley for his help on and off the field.
"He was a mentor for me as far as just trusting the process," Brown said. "No matter if you transfer to a school, you could be in the same situation. You just got to look yourself in the mirror, keep your head down and work. Nothing's ever going to be easy."
Bentley spent his final two college seasons with the Buffs, recording over 120 total tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble. He attended the Cincinnati Bengals' rookie minicamp over the summer but has yet to sign with an NFL team.
Why Jeremiah Brown Stayed At Colorado
During fall camp, Brown opened up on removing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Colorado.
"It was more so me manning up, taking ownership for what I did and owning my mistakes," Brown said. "Understanding that all the coaches got a job, too, and they want to win at the end of the day. They're not putting a player out there just because he's the favorite guy or something like that.
"I got to do my job and trust myself to do my job, and that's all that was. The talks that happened with Coach Prime and (linebackers) coach (Andre') Hart was understanding to take my emotions out of it and understand the real of what was going on, and I need to be better."
Sanders and Hart are now watching Brown play some of the best football of his college career. Through seven games, Brown is third on the team in total tackles (37) and second in tackles for loss (4.5).