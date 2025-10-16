Deion Sanders Helps Colorado's Potential Transfer Portal Hoppers During Bye Week
Coach Deion Sanders made a kind gesture toward the Colorado Buffaloes' potential transfer portal hoppers earlier this week.
Well aware that certain Buffs likely have their sights set on entering the portal in January, "Coach Prime" organized a bye week scrimmage to help give those players and many who haven't seen the field much this season some game-like film. Most notably, some possibly overlooked Buffs received an opportunity to make their case for contributing on Saturdays.
"I'm not crazy enough to think that all of you are going to be in this room next year. Some of you are going to jump in the portal," Sanders said in a team meeting, per Well Off Media. "This is an opportunity for you to get some portal film."
Colorado Holds Bye Week Scrimmage
With many of Colorado's first teamers watching from the sidelines, the Buffs held an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday at the school's indoor Ford Practice Facility. "Coach Prime" aimed to make the scrimmage as game-like as possible, even inviting Colorado's cheerleaders. Players wore game uniforms and were told to play full speed.
"It's going to be a game day," Sanders said Tuesday. "A lot of you all want to be in the game on Saturday, you're going to get in the game tomorrow. All-out football... All of you that's not getting an opportunity to play, you're playing tomorrow, and we're going to see you get down. It's going to be great."
For Colorado players who haven't seen the field much this season and plan on transferring, Wednesday's scrimmage was likely appreciated as they look to improve their tape.
"I'm the kind of coach that's gonna make sure we cut it (film), hype it up, give it to you however you want it and make sure you're looking good in your portal tape," Sanders said. "Some of you guys that don't get to play that plan on jumping, you've already made up your mind that you're jumping, I'm just trying to help you jump."
Sanders also hoped to help those who plan on sticking with the Buffs.
"The rest of you guys that plan on staying here, roughing it out, doing your dog-gone thing, I want to get you some good tape, get you some good film so you can assess yourself," Sanders said. "Y'all should be watching yourself practice. Y'all should be watching yourself to see how you go about it, to see the improvements you need and what you got to work on. But this is your day."
MORE: Four-Star Preston Ashley Gives Big Colorado Recruiting Update
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Receive Unfavorable Kickoff Time For Matchup at Utah
MORE: Shilo Sanders Pulls Off Hilarious Shedeur Sanders Prank at Cleveland Browns Game
Scrimmage Standouts
Based on the Well Off Media video of the scrimmage, running back Ronald Coleman, quarterback Dominiq Ponder, linebacker Bo LaPenna, wide receiver Quentin Gibson, cornerback Kyle Carpenter and others all came up with big plays during the scrimmage.
With Utah up next, it'll be interesting to see if "Coach Prime" rewards any of his scrimmage standouts with increased playing time.