Deion Sanders Helps Colorado's Potential Transfer Portal Hoppers During Bye Week

Players who haven't seen the field much for the Colorado Buffaloes this season or may be planning on entering the transfer portal took part in a bye week scrimmage on Wednesday. Coach Deion Sanders hoped to get those players some extra tape in a game-like setting.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders made a kind gesture toward the Colorado Buffaloes' potential transfer portal hoppers earlier this week.

Well aware that certain Buffs likely have their sights set on entering the portal in January, "Coach Prime" organized a bye week scrimmage to help give those players and many who haven't seen the field much this season some game-like film. Most notably, some possibly overlooked Buffs received an opportunity to make their case for contributing on Saturdays.

"I'm not crazy enough to think that all of you are going to be in this room next year. Some of you are going to jump in the portal," Sanders said in a team meeting, per Well Off Media. "This is an opportunity for you to get some portal film."

Colorado Holds Bye Week Scrimmage

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes defense celebrate following a turnover in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With many of Colorado's first teamers watching from the sidelines, the Buffs held an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday at the school's indoor Ford Practice Facility. "Coach Prime" aimed to make the scrimmage as game-like as possible, even inviting Colorado's cheerleaders. Players wore game uniforms and were told to play full speed.

"It's going to be a game day," Sanders said Tuesday. "A lot of you all want to be in the game on Saturday, you're going to get in the game tomorrow. All-out football... All of you that's not getting an opportunity to play, you're playing tomorrow, and we're going to see you get down. It's going to be great."

For Colorado players who haven't seen the field much this season and plan on transferring, Wednesday's scrimmage was likely appreciated as they look to improve their tape.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates a touchdown with his players in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I'm the kind of coach that's gonna make sure we cut it (film), hype it up, give it to you however you want it and make sure you're looking good in your portal tape," Sanders said. "Some of you guys that don't get to play that plan on jumping, you've already made up your mind that you're jumping, I'm just trying to help you jump."

Sanders also hoped to help those who plan on sticking with the Buffs.

"The rest of you guys that plan on staying here, roughing it out, doing your dog-gone thing, I want to get you some good tape, get you some good film so you can assess yourself," Sanders said. "Y'all should be watching yourself practice. Y'all should be watching yourself to see how you go about it, to see the improvements you need and what you got to work on. But this is your day."

Scrimmage Standouts

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Based on the Well Off Media video of the scrimmage, running back Ronald Coleman, quarterback Dominiq Ponder, linebacker Bo LaPenna, wide receiver Quentin Gibson, cornerback Kyle Carpenter and others all came up with big plays during the scrimmage.

With Utah up next, it'll be interesting to see if "Coach Prime" rewards any of his scrimmage standouts with increased playing time.

