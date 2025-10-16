5 Standouts From Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week Scrimmage
Looking to give players lower on the depth chart an opportunity to shine, coach Deion Sanders organized an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday amid the Colorado Buffaloes' first bye week.
Starters and other key players watched from the sidelines as Colorado's backups went head-to-head at the school's Ford Practice Facility. The scrimmage was closed, but a few players stood out in the highlights proved by Well Off Media.
Below are five Buffs who stood out in Wednesday's bye week scrimmage:
Running Back Ronald Coleman
After promising Deion Sanders Jr. that a touchdown was coming, walk-on Ronald Coleman delivered with what appeared to be about a 7-yard rushing score.
"I told you it was coming," Coleman said after his touchdown. "If I say something, I stand on it."
Coleman, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound transfer from Mississippi State, is navigating his second season with the Buffs. He has appeared in two games this year.
Quarterback Dominiq Ponder
Another walk-on, quarterback Dominiq Ponder delivered arguably the biggest moment of the scrimmage when, instead of sliding or running out of bounds, he lowered his shoulder on cornerback Kyle Carpenter for an extra couple of yards.
Ponder joined the Buffs prior to last season as a transfer from Bethune Cookman.
Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
Carpenter's breakout scrimmage was perhaps most encouraging, considering Colorado's struggles at the second cornerback position. The freshman from Georgia looked strong in pass coverage and may have earned himself some game reps if Makari Vickers and Teon Parks continue to struggle.
"We haven't seen him at all this season in a game, but he did look nice," Scott Procter said of Carpenter on the DNVR Buffs Podcast. "If he can continue to get developed, he could potentially play a role in the cornerback room moving forward."
Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson
Quentin Gibson has already seen his fair share of playing time this season, but the true freshman turned heads again on Wednesday with multiple long catches, including one thrown by Ponder.
"The kid had 2,000 yards receiving in high school," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" earlier this season. "The kid broke records in Texas. The kid was the player of the year in Texas football. Think about that. At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship). Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball. We just got to figure out how to get the ball in his hands more frequently."
Fellow freshman wide receiver Quannell Farrakhan Jr. also got involved with a few impressive catches.
Linebacker Bo LaPenna
Walk-on linebacker Bo LaPenna made one of the scrimmage's best defensive plays when he recovered a fumble from Ponder. LaPenna's big moment even earned him a congratulatory hug from "Coach Prime."
An in-state product from nearby Commerce City, LaPenna played in three games last season and recorded one tackle. Linebacker is another position group that has seen mixed results this year, although Jeremiah Brown has impressed in recent weeks.