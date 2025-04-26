Carolina Panthers Draft Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.: Perfect Fit For Bryce Young?
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is headed to the league, as the Carolina Panthers have selected him with the No. 208 pick in the sixth round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The wideout was long overlooked due to his slight frame, listed at 5-10 and 170 pounds, but he proved doubters wrong throughout a spectacular career blazing between the sidelines. His blistering speed was the most notable trait from his time and Colorado and his first two college campaigns with the South Florida Bulls.
Carolina quarterback Bryce Young has a new explosive receiver to throw to with this pick from the Panthers.
Horn is the fourth Colorado player selected in this year's draft, joining quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.
In 2024, Horn tallied 37 receptions for 441 yards and one touchdown, though nearly half of that production was in the season opener. He racked up seven grabs for a career-high 198 yards and a score against the North Dakota State Bison, taking the top off the defense and finding space en route to a 69-yard touchdown, his longest with the Buffaloes.
With that performance, he and Wester became the first pair of Colorado players to each have a game with at least 175 receiving yards in the same season. Horn missed most of the year's final three games due to a knee injury suffered against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Horn was one of two Buffs to start and play in every game during the 2023 season, again starting strong with 11 catches for 117 yards in the dramatic opener of the coach Deion Sanders era against the TCU Horned Frogs.
In Week 3, he was at the forefront of one of the most dramatic moments of Colorado's recent years, reeling in a 45-yard score against the Colorado State Rams to tie the game in its closing seconds.
Horn had his moments down the stretch of 2023, finishing with 58 grabs for 567 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
Coach Sanders had an unshakeable bond with Horn during his time in Boulder, mostly due to the adversity Horn faced off the field. His father, Jimmy Horn Sr., watched most of his son's college career from a prison cell, leading to Sanders taking Horn Jr. under his wing.
Over 23 games at USF, Horn logged 67 receptions for 959 yards and four receiving touchdowns, along with 14 rushes for 107 yards and a rushing score.
Horn's most pertinent attributes stymied him at times. He struggled with drops in the latter half of the 2023 season and with consistency getting open during both years in Boulder. However, Horn remedied the drop concern in 2024 and maintained his status as a valuable asset for Colorado's passing attack.
After the NFL combine and pro day performances, he holds a 40-yard dash time of 4.40 and made several spectacular downfield catches.
With the Panthers, Horn could duck and dash down the gridiron most on special teams. His blistering speed led to 34 career kick returns for 716 yards and one touchdown. With the Buffaloes, he also registered 14 punt returns for 90.
Horn now gets the chance to zip across NFL fields for years to come after a storied career in black and gold. The native of Sanford, Florida, may have a ways to go before his services may be needed on scrimmage downs, but the mentality that got Horn to the pros will be what takes him further: Just keep running.