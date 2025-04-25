Travis Hunter Trade Winners And Losers? Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns Graded
In a 2025 NFL Draft trade shocker, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up from the No.5 overall pick with the Cleveland Browns, who held the No. 2 overall pick, to draft former Colorado Buffaloes Consensus All-American player Travis Hunter.
Hunter joins first-year head coach Liam Coen, Pro Bowl quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Pro Bowl wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr in Duval. Having made the playoffs two seasons ago, the Jaguars could turn around their fortunes with Hunter quickly, as some of that nucleus remains.
The Cleveland Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars sent the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126), and their 2026 first-round pick to the Browns. Reportedly, the Jaguars had zero conversations with Travis Hunter after the NFL Scouting Combine, but knew that he was their guy they wanted to make a play for, and they got him.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the youngest general manager in the National Football League with 34-year-old James Gladstone. Gladstone has been an integral part of the Los Angeles Rams roster-building efforts as the Director of College Scouting for the past few seasons. In his two most recent drafts, Gladstone was instrumental in the evaluation of AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Puka Nacua, AP Defensive Player of the Year Jared Verse, and All-Rookie Team selections Steve Avila and Braden Fiske.
Now, Gladstone pulls off a trade in his first draft as general manager that lands a Heisman Trophy winner. Travis Hunter became the highest-drafted corner in the history of the National Football League, the first top-two drafted wide receiver since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson 18 years ago, and equals the highest drafted player in the history of Colorado Buffaloes football. The gratifying night for Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes marks the first first-round pick for coach Deion Sanders.
"He is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver, and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner," James Gladstone said. "We're excited about just getting him in the boat."
As for the elephant in the room, Hunter’s future workload, head coach Liam Coen explains it’s a fluid situation, but that’s there’s process that will be implemented for Hunter and the team to follow throughout. The NFL is an entirely different beast than the college ranks, but there are clear advantages that will provide Hunter and the Jaguars with options to explore.
"We have to be fluid throughout this whole process," Coen said. "We've had multiple conversations at length with athletic training, equipment, sports science, coaching – everybody involved – about this process and what it's going to look like moving forward. We have a plan in place, and that's really where we'll start."
As for the debate about who “won” the trade... Cleveland selected defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick. The rest of their haul is a 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126) and a 2026 first-round pick. The Browns are thinking long term and pairing Graham with Myles Garrett will wreak havoc on opposing NFL offenses. It's a solid pick but...
Jacksonville Jaguars just got the best wide receiver in the draft and the best cornerback in the draft. No other franchise in NFL history can say that. Jags win.