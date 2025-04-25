WATCH: Travis Hunter Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide Out Of First Round
After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter took a moment during his press conference on Thursday night in order to see if the New Orleans Saints drafted Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 pick.
"Alright, you're good. My bad. I was hoping that (pick) was Shedeur," said Hunter after shaking his head and expressing his disappointment.
Instead of taking Sanders, the Saints decided on former Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. After New Orleans passed on Sanders, the next spot for the Colorado quarterback was assumed to be the Pittsburgh Steelers and the No. 21 pick. However, the Steelers went with defensive lineman Derrick Harmon out of Oregon.
Another possible moment for Sanders came late in the first round after the New York Giants traded with the Houston Texans for the No. 25 pick and selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants were one of the few teams that were consistently linked to Sanders throughout the pre-draft process, but New York general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll ended up on Dart.
With no other quarterback-needy teams remaining, it became more possible that Sanders would not be selected on Thursday. Are there some potential advantages for Sanders' slide out of the first round?
Whichever team does draft Sanders will not have a fifth-year option on his rookie contract, meaning the Colorado quarterback could get paid in free agency a year earlier than players taken in the first round. Additionally, Sanders might enjoy the freedom of exploring free agency after four seasons instead of five in case he needs a change of scenery early in his career.
Teams like the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are picking towards the top of the second round. Will they end Sanders' slide early on Friday, or will he continue waiting to hear his name called?
Cleveland holds the No. 33 pick in the draft, the first of the second round, and Sanders is the betting favorite to be taken 33rd with odds of -160, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Behind the former Buff is quarterback Jalen Milroe out of Alabama, and his odds are +550.
The Browns made waves on Thursday by trading out of the second overall pick, giving the Jacksonville the chance to draft Hunter. Cleveland could make headlines again on Friday either by beginning the second round by drafting Sanders, or perhaps they make another move. The Browns hold picks No. 33 and No. 36.
Could Cleveland be planning to pair Sanders with another offensive weapon like Missour receiver Luther Burden III? The Browns used the No. 5 overall pick on former Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, and a few elite defenders are still on the board like
If the Browns decide to pass on both Sanders twice in the second round, does he slide down to No. 37 and the Las Vegas Raiders? Might a team try to trade and take advantage of the opportunity of adding Sanders in the second round? The Saints are also in play with Dart off the board, and New Orleans holds pick No. 40 on Friday.
