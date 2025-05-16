Carolina Panthers' Rookie Minicamp: Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Stands Out
While quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter received most of the attention among former Colorado Buffaloes players navigating rookie minicamps last weekend, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. quietly made a strong first impression with the Carolina Panthers.
A sixth-round NFL Draft pick, Horn showed off his elite speed and soft hands while going against fellow Panthers newcomers. His strong showing even caught the attention of ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Louis Riddick, who called Horn the best wide receiver at the Panthers' rookie minicamp "by far."
That's quite the statement considering No. 8 overall draft pick and former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was also present at Carolina's rookie minicamp.
"It's been fun," Horn said during Carolina's minicamp, per the team's YouTube channel. "It's a great experience to have. I'm just enjoying every moment of it."
In two seasons at Colorado, the former South Florida transfer totaled 95 catches for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns. His best game with the Buffs came in last year's season opener against North Dakota State when he caught seven passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.
Horn added that playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder helped prepare him for the NFL.
"It prepared me real good," Horn said. "Our practices at Colorado was probably 15 minutes longer than this. 'Coach Prime' prepped us pretty good. The way they ran the system back there is pretty similar a little bit, too."
Horn's strong minicamp also drew great praise from Panthers great Thomas Davis. In an episode of "TD's Film Room," the former Carolina linebacker praised Horn's energy and described him as a sixth-round steal.
"When you watch Jimmy Horn Jr. play, he's a ball of energy," Davis said. "He's a guy who absolutely loves going out there to play this game, and you can tell by the way he approaches everything. He's always smiling, he's always excited, and he has a ton of energy surrounding him. Not to mention, the speed, the athleticism, and his ability to track the ball in the air is phenomenal. For us to be able to get him where we got him is an absolute steal."
Davis also compared Horn to arguably the fastest player in the NFL, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Horn drew a flag last season while doing Hill's signature peace sign on a should-have-been touchdown.
"Anytime you see a player going out and throwing up the Cheetah 'See you later' sign, that shows you that this guy has a ton of belief that he's the fastest man on the field," Davis said.
Horn and the Panthers are set to open their 2025 regular season against Hunter's Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 7. About one month prior, Carolina's first preseason game will come against Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns on Aug. 8.