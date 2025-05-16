Carolina Panthers' Rookie Minicamp: Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Stands Out

🔥 Jimmy Horn Jr. Speed & Confidence. Comparison to Tyreek Hill



"When you watch him play, he is a ball of energy, absolutely loves going out and playing this game. This guy has a ton of belief that he is the fastest man on the field"



🔄 @Tooswiftj5

📽️ @Panthers https://t.co/YBIj2prkKb pic.twitter.com/A7n7TvpsBI