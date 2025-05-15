NFL Schedule Release: Examining Travis Hunter's Biggest Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Season Matchups
Colorado Buffaloes fans will keep close tabs on the Jacksonville Jaguars this fall as three former Buffs signed with first-year coach Liam Coen's squad last month, including Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter.
The NFL released its complete 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and Hunter's rookie season in Duval County will feature no shortage of intriguing matchups. Perhaps most notably, the talented wide receiver/cornerback will return to Colorado on Dec. 21 when the Jaguars visit the Denver Broncos.
Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II also joined the Jaguars as undrafted free agents. The two former Buffs have a big summer and preseason ahead as they fight for a spot on Jacksonville's 53-man roster.
Including a mid-December trip to Denver, check out Hunter's most notable rookie season games:
Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Sept. 7 at Everbank Stadium)
Kickoff: 11 a.m. MT on Fox
Hunter's highly anticipated NFL debut will come on Sept. 7 when the Jaguars host the Carolina Panthers. If that wasn't a big enough storyline, Hunter will also face a familiar wide receiver in former Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan and a fellow Heisman Trophy winner in Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Carolina and Jacksonville won only nine combined games last season but Hunter's professional debut should draw plenty of eyeballs.
Kansas City Chiefs (Monday, Oct. 6 at Everbank Stadium)
Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. MT on ESPN
The defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will visit Jacksonville in early October for Hunter's first career prime time game. While Hunter experienced plenty of big-time games on national television during his two seasons with the Buffs, facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes under the lights is an entirely new challenge. Still, this should be a great barometer game for Hunter early in his rookie season.
Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, Oct. 19 at Wembley Stadium)
Kickoff: 7:30 a.m. MT on NFL Network
As they typically have in recent years, the Jaguars will play an international game next season. NFL fans in London will get their first in-person look at Hunter on Oct. 19 when the Jaguars face the Rams, who reached the NFC Divisional Round last season.
Denver Broncos (Sunday, Dec. 21 at Empower Field at Mile High)
Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MT on Fox
Hunter spent the past two years in Boulder and once even shared his desire to stay in Colorado and play for the Denver Broncos. That didn't happen due to the Broncos' spot in the draft, but Hunter soon will return to the Front Range for a late-season matchup with the Broncos.
Not to get too far ahead, but first-round College Football Playoff games are scheduled for Dec. 19-20, meaning the Buffs could have a massive home game while Hunter is in town.
Preseason Games
Also announced Wednesday, the Jaguars will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (Aug. 9), New Orleans Saints (Aug. 17) and Miami Dolphins (TBA) during the preseason.