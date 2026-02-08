Christian Gonzalez Has a Chance to Make History at Super Bowl LX

The Colorado Buffaloes have one of their former players playing in Super Bowl LX, and he will have a major role in how the game plays out. In the previous 59 Super Bowls, no Colorado player has ever won Super Bowl MVP.

Why Christian Gonzalez Can Win Super Bowl LX MVP

A great option if the game turns defensive is New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who played two seasons in Boulder before transferring to the Oregon Ducks.

Gonzalez and the Patriots defense have been a lockdown unit all postseason, becoming one of the leagues tougher defenses to score against.

According to Next Gen Stats, Gonzalez is one of the hardest corners to complete passes against:

Christian Gonzalez has faced 28 targets this postseason, six more than any other defender, and has allowed just 11 receptions.



His 39.3% completion percentage allowed is the lowest by any player to face 25+ targets in a postseason since at least 2018.#SEAvsNE | #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/cPXXUgNJRM — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 3, 2026

The fact that since 2018 he has allowed the lowest completion percentage in the playoffs is a huge credit to his technique and ability through the conference championship round. Gonzalez has had success matching up against Los Angeles Chargers receivers Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen as well as Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton in the playoffs.

Just thinking about a 39.3 completion percentage allowed is unbelievable as that means less than four out of 10 passes are completed against him. Heading into the Super Bowl the Seattle Seahawks are going to have to really think if they want to throw at Gonzalez.

Lowest passer rating allowed in coverage this postseason, per @NextGenStats (minimum 10 targets):



🚷Carlton Davis III – 21.4

🚷Christian Gonzalez – 39.0



A QB would have a 39.6 passer rating if he threw every pass into the stands.@Patriots | #NEPats | #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/skZjjb2281 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) January 26, 2026

During the playoffs, Gonzalez has allowed a passer rating of 39.0 which also shows how low the quality of throws he allows. This includes in the AFC Championship game when he intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Jarret Stidham to essentially end the Broncos' season and send the Patriots to Super Bowl LX.

Gonzalez, in the early part of his career, has shown that he has the ability to cover almost any receiver and blanket an entire part of the field which is a massive weapon for New England in their game planning. He should be able to make a huge impact on Sunday.

What Christian Gonzalez Must Do To Become the Super Bowl LX MVP

Gonzalez doesn’t need to do anything differently because of the kind of player he has been this entire season. If he can play his assignment with great technique and stay in phase he will be in a great position. His primary task will be covering Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

For many, this is the matchup of the game on the outside as Smith-Njigba has been one the best receivers in the NFL all season long and Gonzalez has arguably been one of the best corners all season long.

It is very rare for a defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP, but even rarer for a corner to win the award. It has only happened once before with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown in Super Bowl XXX.

Dallas was able to pick up a win behind Brown who recorded two interceptions which helped limit the Pittsburgh Steelers to 17 points in a 27-17 Super Bowl victory for the Cowboys.

Clearly, this is not something that happens often, and even if Gonzalez does play well the Patriots defense has a few other candidates.

On New England's defensive line, Milton Williams and Christian Barmore could wreck the game from the interior with tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles. Fellow cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones could also have a huge impact on the game, especially with Jones’ ability to return kicks at an elite level.

In the end, it will come down to Gonzalez guarding Smith-Njigba as one of the more important matchups of the game.

Even if Gonzalez is not able to get much on the stat sheet and win the MVP, shutting down JSN could help lead New England to win the Super Bowl and give Gonzalez his first ring.