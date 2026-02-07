Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back On Sam Darnold, Drake Maye

There may not be much star power at quarterback in this year's Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, but Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders still believes Sunday's winner will be determined at the most important position in football.

"Coach Prime" shared his biggest key to Super Bowl LX on Friday while appearing on ESPN's "First Take."

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Whoever plays bad (at quarterback) is gonna lose," Sanders said. "Whichever quarterback steps up and takes that next step, they gonna win. And whoever protects the ball better."

At least on paper, New England's Drake Maye comes in as the better quarterback, although Seattle's Sam Darnold holds the edge in experience. May led the league with his 113.5 passer rating in the regular season while Darnold enjoyed arguably the best season of his eight-year NFL career.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the two quarterbacks play to a similar level, Sanders believes the game will then come down to whichever playmakers rise to the occasion.

"Now, we go to the playmakers," Sanders said. "If the quarterbacks are on an even scale, we see who has the most playmakers. Who has the guys that have the propensity to make the plays? That's when we're going to find the winner."

Playmakers to watch on Seattle's side include wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back Kenneth Walker III and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. For New England, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sanders also shared his thoughts on how each defense can find success on Sunday.

"Be consistent, do what you've been doing," Sanders said. "These two defenses are phenomenal on the front end as well as the back end. They have to be intertwined and married to be successful. They just got to be consistent. You can't have that one due that wants to shine too much because he's going to be the fool. Just continue to do what you've been doing that got you here."

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

About 20 years after playing in and winning two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, Sanders challenged this year's Super Bowl stars to take advantage of the opportunity.

"The last time I checked, a star shines," Sanders said. "So that means the pressure ain't on the star. The star applies the pressure."

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders applied the pressure plenty throughout his 14-year NFL career, totaling 53 interceptions and eight Pro Bowl nods. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Now, Sanders is entering his fourth year as Colorado's head football coach. After a nine-win season in 2024, the Buffs lost nine games last year, but have so far reloaded nicely via the transfer portal.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is set for 4:30 p.m. MT on NBC.