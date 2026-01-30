Former Colorado Buffaloes Competing in Super Bowl LX

There are a pair of former Colorado Buffaloes that will be the making the trip to the San Francisco Bay Area for Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Those two would be Seahawks fullback Brady Russell and Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Brady Russell

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seattle fullback Brady Russell played his college football for the Colorado Buffaloes from 2017-2022. As a tight end, he totaled 78 receptions for 799 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. After his time in Boulder came to a close, the former Colorado Buffalo was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad in 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

Russell was then signed off the Eagles' practice squad by the Seahawks during the 2023 season, and Seattle has been his home ever since. He did change his position from tight end to fullback when first-year Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubaik took over in 2025.

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) runs the ball after a reception during the second quarter at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056 | BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the Seahawks' last game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship, Russell suffered a hand injury. The Seahawks listed Russell as a “limited participant” in practice on Wednesday this week.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Christian Gonzalez

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez started his collegiate career for the Buffaloes in 2020. He played in Boulder through 2021 and then decided to enter the transfer portal. Gonzalez transferred to the Oregon Ducks for the 2022 season before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He totaled 128 combined tackles, four interceptions, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 17 passes defended in his three seasons in college.

After making First-team All-Pac-12 in 2022, the former Colorado Buffalo was selected No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Patriots. That draft pick has been a hit for New England as Gonzalez made Second-team All-Pro in 2024 and was named a 2025 Pro Bowler. He also had the game-sealing interception in the Patriots AFC title win over the Denver Broncos in their last game.

Former Buffs in the NFL

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participates in pregame warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

There are currently 15 other Colorado players in the NFL. A few of the most notable ones are Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman, and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Sanders has been in the news after being selected to the NFL Pro Bowl. Many questioned why the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback made the team after struggling in his rookie season with seven passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Landman had probably what was his best season in the NFL in 2025. The former Colorado linebacker was tied for the second most forced fumbles in the NFL with four.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Hunter had his rookie season cut short after a season ending injury.