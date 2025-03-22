Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns 'Love' Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns could use a quarterback and have shown interest in Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Will former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward be taken before Sanders?

Angela Miele

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is projected to be one of the top prospects taken off the board with multiple NFL teams in need of a rookie quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, and though it will not be known for certain until draft night, the Browns are one of the teams that could take a quarterback. The Browns have remained connected to Sanders, as he was one of the players to attend a top 30 visit with Cleveland.

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and discussed where NFL teams stand with their quarterback position. Fowler discussed the Browns and their interest with Sanders.

“They’ve been tough to figure out a little bit,” Fowler said. “I do know that they like Shedeur. To what extent, if they’re willing to pick him No. 2 overall I cannot say." 

“I do know there’s some love there for Shedeur Sanders and sort of his computer brain to be able to feel out the game mentally. They have some respect for what Shedeur can do in that area, maybe more than some teams," Fowler continued.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick. The top two quarterbacks projected to go first are Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. With them being likely the top two quarterbacks, the Browns will be able to control their destiny on which position they take.

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants To Play Bill Belichick, North Carolina In Spring Game

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Teases Huge Hires, Moves

MORE: Deion Sanders To Hire Former Tom Brady Coach Byron Leftwich To Colorado Staff?

MORE: How To Watch Big 12 Pro Day: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders

The Titans have also expressed their interest in Sanders, as coach Brian Callahan has spoken highly of the Colorado quarterback. Callahan had the chance to meet Sanders at the Shrine Bowl.

"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own."

The Browns roster currently has quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett on it. Watson has been with the team since 2022, but has been dealing with significant injuries and has not had the career there that the team has expected. The Browns made a trade for Pickett with the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of the 2025 free agency period. 

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It would not be a shock if the Browns take a quarterback, and have shown clear interest in Sanders. Growing up with Deion Sanders as his father, Shedeur has been around the league and the game.

In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with Colorado. Whichever team Sanders ends up with, the former Buffaloes quarterback is working hard and wants to help build a team.

The Cleveland Browns have also shown interest in Colorado wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter. Hunter was seen with Sanders and Penn State’s Abdul Carter at dinner with the Browns ahead of their top 30 visit. If the Browns choose not to go in the direction of drafting a new quarterback, Hunter will be a name to watch for on draft night.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football