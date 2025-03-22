Cleveland Browns 'Love' Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is projected to be one of the top prospects taken off the board with multiple NFL teams in need of a rookie quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, and though it will not be known for certain until draft night, the Browns are one of the teams that could take a quarterback. The Browns have remained connected to Sanders, as he was one of the players to attend a top 30 visit with Cleveland.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and discussed where NFL teams stand with their quarterback position. Fowler discussed the Browns and their interest with Sanders.
“They’ve been tough to figure out a little bit,” Fowler said. “I do know that they like Shedeur. To what extent, if they’re willing to pick him No. 2 overall I cannot say."
“I do know there’s some love there for Shedeur Sanders and sort of his computer brain to be able to feel out the game mentally. They have some respect for what Shedeur can do in that area, maybe more than some teams," Fowler continued.
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick. The top two quarterbacks projected to go first are Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. With them being likely the top two quarterbacks, the Browns will be able to control their destiny on which position they take.
The Titans have also expressed their interest in Sanders, as coach Brian Callahan has spoken highly of the Colorado quarterback. Callahan had the chance to meet Sanders at the Shrine Bowl.
"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own."
The Browns roster currently has quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett on it. Watson has been with the team since 2022, but has been dealing with significant injuries and has not had the career there that the team has expected. The Browns made a trade for Pickett with the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of the 2025 free agency period.
It would not be a shock if the Browns take a quarterback, and have shown clear interest in Sanders. Growing up with Deion Sanders as his father, Shedeur has been around the league and the game.
In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with Colorado. Whichever team Sanders ends up with, the former Buffaloes quarterback is working hard and wants to help build a team.
The Cleveland Browns have also shown interest in Colorado wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter. Hunter was seen with Sanders and Penn State’s Abdul Carter at dinner with the Browns ahead of their top 30 visit. If the Browns choose not to go in the direction of drafting a new quarterback, Hunter will be a name to watch for on draft night.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.