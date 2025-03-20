Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders' Star Power Turning Heads Ahead Of NFL Draft
The Big 12 conference is holding its 2025 Pro Day, which now includes the Colorado Buffaloes. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in this NFL Draft and is one of the players to watch for during Big 12 Pro Day.
With so many schools, the Big 12 Pro Day takes place throughout a couple of days. The event is from March 18-21 and the quarterbacks will showcase their skills on March 20. With time until the quarterbacks participate, Sanders was at Mater Academy in Miami, Florida.
Sanders was at the academy to work out as he continues to prepare for the draft. While Sanders was at the academy, he brought the students Dominos and spent time with them doing a Q&A. While working out on the field, young fans lined up at the fence, visibly ecstatic to meet Sanders.
Sanders is not even in the NFL yet and his star power is growing. While his father is NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur has already begun making a name for himself. Sanders took the time out of his workout to run up to the fence to greet the fans.
Having star power before being selected in the NFL draft is not something that is seen often, especially with young football fans. Sanders was a major part of the rebuild for the Colorado Buffaloes when he joined the team in 2023. He is a playmaker and was exciting to watch in college.
In 2024, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just ten interceptions. Sanders threw 904 more passing yards and then more touchdowns in 2024 than he did in 2023, demonstrating his growth in the position.
Sanders is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. It will likely be between him and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward for who is taken first. Sanders is working hard in the offseason, preparing for the draft.
Sanders did not participate in on-field drills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He did meet with NFL teams and speak to the media. Sanders is confident that he can go to the NFL and make a difference right away with whichever team drafts him.
“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don’t think I can come to an NFL franchise and change the program again?” Sanders said at the combine. “It’s history. We done it again. It’s always going to repeat itself.”
“If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders continued. “I’ve done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me.”
Sanders’ draft stock has been fluctuating throughout the offseason. He is expected to be a top-five NFL Draft pick, but could also fall in the draft. The Big 12 Pro Day will be broadcast on NFL Network where Sanders can prove why he is a top quarterback in the draft class.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.