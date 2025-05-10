Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads At Rookie Minicamp First Day
The jump from college to the pros is one of football’s biggest challenges, but former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a strong first impression during the first day of Browns rookie minicamp, immediately generating buzz online around his performance.
Selected in the fifth round (No.144 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders arrived in Ohio with both name recognition and something to prove.
On the opening day of rookie minicamp, Sanders looked ready to rise to the occasion. As the son of Colorado coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the spotlight on the Browns rookie has been intense. With national media coverage and a massive online following tracking his every move since the draft, he showed up looking unfazed and exceedingly comfortable.
From the outset, Sanders appeared to settle in effortlessly. Before drills began, Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. made it a point to introduce himself and welcome Sanders to the team.
That early show of camaraderie set the tone for a practice filled with positive energy.
Sanders was seen smiling and dapping up teammates throughout the day, and once the ball was in his hands, he didn’t disappoint. Videos from the session show the rookie QB firing darts to receivers in stride, demonstrating clean footwork, sharp timing, and confidence in the pocket. One throw to fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins drew particular attention online for its zip and accuracy.
While Sanders stood out, it was quarterback Dillon Gabriel—Cleveland’s third-round pick out of Oregon—who received the first reps under center. When asked about that decision, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed it head-on:
“Yeah, I wouldn’t look into anything,” Stefanski told reporters after practice. “You’ll see the whole weekend going through the spring—we don’t pay too close attention to who’s in there first.”
If Sanders was at all bothered by starting behind Gabriel in the rotation, he didn’t show it.
Sanders’ demeanor matched his on-field performance. He appeared locked in throughout the session—focused during install periods, vocal in the huddle, and upbeat between reps. He even capped off a solid first day with a touchdown pass.
That ability to come prepared comes from a work ethic that’s been instilled in him for years. Sanders has consistently emphasized that preparation is what separates good from great, and he spoke about it at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
“It took years of years of work, work, work, work—so that’s all I know, is to work for the result I want to get," said Sanders.
That mindset was on full display Friday. According to Akron Beacon Journal reporter Chris Easterling, Sanders was one of the final two players remaining on the field after practice, underscoring his work ethic. It’s a small moment, but one that reinforces his commitment to earning his place—not just by name, but by effort.
Shedeur Sanders’ NFL career may be just beginning, but his first day on the job left a good first impression. From commanding throws to early signs of leadership, the rookie quarterback proved he’s more than just a big name—he’s ready to compete.