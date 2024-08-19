Coach Prime and staff will "look good" in exclusive headsets during 2024 season
Deion Sanders is set to make a stylish impact on the sidelines this fall as he leads the Colorado Buffaloes. Known for his distinctive fashion sense, Sanders will be sporting custom-designed headsets that are as unique as his coaching style. The headsets will change weekly to match the team’s on-field uniform combinations and will make their debut during the season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The collaboration between the University of Colorado and Aflac, the university's official headset partner, is behind this innovative approach. Eight custom headsets have been created for the coaching staff, each designed to coordinate with the team’s helmets. This partnership not only enhances the aesthetic of the team but also provides Aflac with significant brand exposure through official CU athletics platforms. In-stadium signage and an enhanced social media presence are part of the deal, ensuring that the Aflac brand is prominently displayed throughout the season.
Rick George, the University of Colorado's athletic director, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership in a press release. He emphasized the excitement that these one-of-a-kind headsets will bring to the coaches, players, and fans. “Aflac has been a terrific partner of CU Athletics and we’re excited to work with them on this new opportunity to provide one-of-a-kind headsets to our coaching staff,” said George. “Our team always looks great when it takes the field and to have specially designed headsets that match our helmets, I know will be a thrill for our coaches, players, and fans.”
Aflac's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Garth Knutson, echoed these sentiments. He noted that just as Aflac supplements health insurance for millions of Americans, they are now supplementing the Colorado Buffaloes' game day look. The Aflac Duck, a familiar mascot, will also join CU’s Family Weekend for the second consecutive year, adding to the excitement of the season.
“Coach Prime is truly one-of-a-kind, and it shows in every aspect of his style,” Knutson said. “Enhancing the Colorado Buffaloes football staff’s look through custom headset designs felt like a seamless next step. Just as Aflac supplements health insurance for millions of Americans, we’re supplementing their game day fit.”
With these new headsets, Coach Prime and his staff will not only be leading their team with skill but also with a fresh sense of style that reflects their dynamic presence both on and off the field.