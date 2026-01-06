Colorado Buffaloes Add All-MAC Standout Linebacker Through Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes are working to rebuild their defense ahead of the 2026 season. While being active in the transfer portal, the Buffaloes received a commitment from former Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron.

The Colorado Buffaloes are gaining a physical linebacker who earned a first-team All-MAC selection in 2025. Lampon's commitment also means Colorado is adding a position of need on defense. In the portal, Lampron is a three-star player, according to 247Sports.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Gideon Lampron’s Impactful Season With Bowling Green

Before joining Bowling Green, Lampron spent three years with Dayton. He had to work his way up with them, not playing in a game until 2023. It was not until 2024 that the linebacker became a set starter for them.

Lampron joined the Bowling Green Falcons in 2025 and made an immediate impact for the program. He was elected as a team captain and started all 12 games for the Falcons before entering the portal.

In just one season with the Falcons, he led the program with 119 total tackles and also racked up 2.5 sacks, defended one pass, and forced two fumbles. He recorded at least 10 tackles in seven games through the season.

One of his top performances was against the Louisville Cardinals, in which he recorded 12 tackles and one sack. Bowling Green also faced the Big 12’s Cincinnati Bearcats in 2025, in which he totaled six tackles, including two for a loss.

Lampron chose the Buffaloes over several other Power Four schools that offered him, including the TCU Horned Frogs, Virginia Cavaliers, Louisville Cardinals, and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Filling A Position Of Need

With the Colorado Buffaloes, Lampron has the chance to start right away and help improve Colorado’s defense. The Buffaloes have potential at the position, but lack the experience that Lampron can bring in the fall.

The Buffaloes signed four-star linebackers Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr., who have a high ceiling. As incoming freshmen, only time will tell how soon the two start with Colorado, which makes adding a player like Lampron, who can be an immediate difference maker, crucial for the Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes Staying Active In The Transfer Portal

The Buffaloes lost several players through the transfer portal and have a roster to replenish. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are active in the portal, with Lampron being one of many early additions in the transfer portal.

There is still much work to be done, as Colorado has lost over 30 players through the transfer portal. After winning just three games in 2025, the Buffaloes staff is proving they are dedicated to improving the team, and that starts with replenishing the roster.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Diore Hubbard (20) runs the ball as he’s tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) and Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Building up the defense was an immediate need after allowing 425.7 yards per game in 2025. The Buffaloes are bringing in experience and physicality with the athletes they have added through the portal.

Colorado is working towards not only bringing in a large quantity of players, but also athletes who are developing at a high level and can be difference makers early in their time with the program.