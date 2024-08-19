Colorado will have a "bowl or bust" season going back to Big 12
Deion Sanders’ first season as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes ended in disappointment, but the spotlight on his program remains as bright as ever. Sanders' larger-than-life persona, characterized by bravado and self-assurance, continues to draw attention, even amid controversies.
USA Today recently published an investigation into Shilo Sanders' ongoing bankruptcy case, which was partly initiated at the request of his father, Deion. When asked about his son’s legal troubles, Deion challenged reporters to conduct a thorough investigation. The result was a story revealing that Shilo filed for bankruptcy due to an $11.89 million default judgment in a 2022 civil trial. The trial, stemming from a 2015 incident involving an alleged assault by Shilo, took place without his presence.
This type of attention is not ideal for any college football program, especially one trying to rebound from a tough season. However, Deion's desire for control and his inclination to challenge the media often backfire, bringing more scrutiny to his team. His recent confrontation with a Denver reporter and refusal to engage with a CBS Sports reporter exemplify his struggle to handle negative press.
As year two approaches, the pressure on Sanders and his players mounts. The team still boasts star talents like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, but questions linger about whether they can compete at a high level, especially as they transition to the Big 12. The conference may lack the top-heavy dominance of the Pac-12, but it presents a more consistent level of competition across the board. For Colorado, this season isn’t just about showing improvement—it’s about proving that they’re on the path to contention.
College football thrives on dynamic personalities, and Sanders certainly fits that mold. His success could bring a much-needed boost to the sport, especially in an era of rapid change driven by NIL and player mobility. However, before Deion can become a transformative figure in college football, he must demonstrate that he can take his team to the next level in his second year.