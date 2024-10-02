Coach Prime rips Shedeur Sanders after "horrible" practice
Even with a 48-21 win over UCF under their belt, Deion Sanders isn’t letting his Colorado Buffaloes team. Especially, his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Following Tuesday's practice, Coach Prime had some stern words for Shedeur, calling out his lack of determination.
“Shedeur, that was horrible from you today,” Sanders said. “You’ve got to come with a better effort and more focus.”
The timing of Coach Prime’s critique is notable as it comes after Shedeur’s impressive performance against UCF, where he displayed more of a complete effort on the field. While Colorado is enjoying their bye week, Sanders wants to ensure that nobody becomes complacent. As the Buffaloes prepare to welcome Kansas State into Boulder for their next game on October 12, Coach Prime is using this downtime to emphasize discipline and improvement.
For Shedeur, this serves as a reminder that each practice is an opportunity to get better, and that past victories don’t guarantee future success. The Buffs "Grown" passer is still in the thick of a Heisman race with his top target, Travis Hunter, currently at the top.
With 20th-ranked K-State on the horizon, Coach Prime’s message is clear: there’s no room for lack of preparation and every player, including his own son, must be fully locked in. The upcoming game will be a true test for Colorado as they look to carry their momentum into the rest of the season. They've already matched the win total from last season and look to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2020.