College Football Week 2 Winners, Losers: Colorado Buffaloes' Ryan Staub, Florida Gators Upset
Week 2 of the 2025 college football season offered the full mix: breakout performances, powerhouse programs flexing their muscles, and one of the most stunning upsets of the season thus far.
That unpredictability is what makes college football games in September so compelling.
Here’s a closer look at the week’s biggest winners and losers.
Winner, Colorado Buffaloes: Depth and Dominance
The Buffaloes picked up their first win of 2025 with a 31–7 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens, but the real story was Colorado's quarterback carousel.
Coach Deion Sanders had revealed to the media during the week that freshman phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis would get his opportunity. However, few expected Ryan Staub, listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart, to see the field. But Saturday afternoon, when his number was called, Staub made the most of it.
The sophomore quarterback tossed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, ran the offense with poise, and looked the most comfortable of the three passers in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system, a rapport the two have developed over the past two seasons together.
Shurmur highlighted their connection after the game, saying, “Staub and I have become very close, and I appreciate him because of the way he plays the position.”
For a program still reshaping its identity without stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Staub’s performance offered reassurance that the Buffs still hold depth at key positions.
Colorado now turns its attention to Houston and its first taste of Big 12 play. How Staub’s role evolves moving forward remains to be seen, but his debut was a reminder that being patient and staying ready can turn opportunity into impact.
Texas Quarterback Arch Manning: A Star in the Making?
Texas entered the weekend needing to bounce back. After falling to top No. 1 ranked Ohio State in week 1, the Longhorns couldn’t afford another sluggish outing. Against San Jose State, Arch Manning made sure that didn’t happen.
Manning threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a rout, flashing the arm strength and mobility that have made him one of the most hyped recruits in recent memory.
More than the numbers, though, it was the efficiency that stood out. Manning spread the ball across the field, stayed calm in the pocket, and looked in command of Steve Sarkisian’s offense.
For a quarterback who spent his first two seasons learning behind Quinn Ewers, Manning looked more like a polished veteran in week 2.
If Manning can continue to stack performances, he could position himself not only as a program cornerstone but also as one of the sport’s next national stars.
Florida Gators: A Historic Upset
The biggest shocker of the weekend unfolded in Gainesville, where Florida was stunned 18–16 by South Florida.
The loss wasn’t just painful, it was historic. It marked the Gators’ first home defeat to a Florida-based opponent outside of Miami or Florida State since 1938, when Stetson pulled off a win. For longtime fans, the historical weight of that stat made the sting of Saturday even sharper.
South Florida kicker Nico Gramatica, the son of former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica, nailed a 20-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win. For Florida, the game unraveled with mistakes: costly penalties, stalled drives in the red zone, and an interception all kept the Bulls in the game.
Florida coach Billy Napier admitted as much afterward, saying, “We let them hang around," Napier said. "And certainly the penalties contributed to the game. I think we had over 100 yards in penalties.”
For a program that has struggled to reestablish itself as an SEC contender, this loss raises more questions than answers. Florida hasn’t found a consistent footing in years, and dropping a game like this, at home, against a team long considered a step below, only magnifies the pressure on Napier and the staff moving forward.
Week 2 Takeaways
Week 2 reinforced why college football never fails to deliver.
Colorado showed it has more than one quarterback capable of steering the offense. Texas’ Arch Manning reminded the nation that development and timing matter just as much as hype. And Florida’s stumble served as a reminder that history can always be rewritten on any given Saturday.
As the season moves forward, the lessons from week 2 will linger. For some programs, it’s momentum to build upon. For others, it’s a warning that every game matters and reputations can change in an instant.