Colorado Buffaloes Add Another Elite Defensive Player In Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff is active in the transfer portal, working to build a team for 2026 after losing a significant number of players. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes secured a big addition to the secondary with a commitment from safety Naeten Mitchell.

Mitchell spent the last three seasons with the New Mexico State Aggies, developing each season before entering the portal. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Mitchell committed to the Buffaloes on Sunday night, adding major help to the secondary.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Why Mitchell Could Be Immediate Help To Colorado's Secondary

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a mass exodus through the portal, and after a three-win season, the program is looking for a big turnaround.

Mitchell is coming off a breakout season with the Aggies, leading the team in tackles. He finished the 2025 season with 93 total tackles and defended seven passes. He had four games with 10 or more tackles, proving to be a valuable player for the Aggies.

He became a turnover machine as well, catching three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and forcing four fumbles. Mitchell has two years of eligibility remaining, which could be a major boost to Colorado's secondary.

Colorado is gaining a hard-working athlete with Mitchell's commitment. The safety redshirted in 2023, then recorded just nine tackles in 2024. He took a massive step forward in 2025 and can be an immediate help to the Buffaloes’ secondary next season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes hosted Mitchell for a visit on Jan. 3, not long after the portal opened, resulting in his commitment to the program.

Colorado’s safety position is a concern heading into 2026, with the loss of several players, including Tawfiq Byard and John Slaughter. The team will be retaining safeties Carter Stoutmire and Ben Finneseth, but needs to add depth to the position.

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

After having a breakout season in 2025 and with Colorado’s lack of depth at the position, Mitchell could become a starter for the Buffaloes early next season. Mitchell is the first safety to commit to the Buffaloes, but will likely not be the last.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Being Active In the Transfer Portal

Colorado is up to 31 outgoing transfers, giving the staff a high level of work to do as they rebuild the team. As of Monday morning, the Colorado Buffaloes have received nine commitments through the transfer portal, five of which are defensive players.

Even before losing players to the portal, it was evident that the defense needed improvement ahead of 2026. Colorado allowed 425.7 yards per game and found themselves playing catch-up in several matchups, struggling to stop the opposing offense.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes added four players across the defensive line so far, which will help the team’s pass rush, but there is still work for Sanders and Colorado’s staff to do. Mitchell is the only player from the secondary to commit to the Buffaloes so far.

The Colorado Buffaloes are targeting several key athletes through the portal, setting up visits with players who can make an immediate impact on the team. Adding players like Mitchell, who has shown how well they can develop and take a step forward each season, will be a key way for the Buffaloes to improve in 2026.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES