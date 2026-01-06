Deion Sanders Turns Heads With Early Transfer Portal Haul

A defining moment for the Colorado Buffaloes to meet in 2026 is along the defensive line. Coach Deion Sanders needed to restore order after Colorado's defense became one of the nation's worst at stopping the run and getting to the quarterback.

Its 222.5 rush yards allowed was the second-most in FBS, and its 13 sacks tied for fourth-least. "Coach Prime" and his staff entered January's transfer portal window with overhaul on the brain, and he's taken some unconventional strategies to do so.

Colorado Buffaloes Add To Defensive Line

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Left with just one returner in Quency Wiggins and without its rare bright spots in London Merritt, Alexander McPherson and Brandon Davis-Swain, the defensive line is cooking from scratch. And in 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, Colorado added its first five ingredients through the portal.

The Buffs began with edge rusher Yamil Talib. The 6-2, 240-pound Charlotte 49er appeared in all 12 games and totaled 28 tackles (four for loss), 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble as a redshirt freshman last season.

Originally a zero-star recruit, Talib walked on and made one appearance for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2024 before redshirting.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp calls out in the second quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The nephew of former NFL star cornerback Aqib Talib isn't a big splash, but solid early production for a currently chaotic program, plus a year of Big 12 locker room experience could equal a budding rotation piece. He demonstrated sound ability to both float back into coverage and get to quarterbacks.

Then came another defensive end from an even more obscure location, Lamont Lester Jr., from the Monmouth Hawks. The 6-2, 230-pound FCS Freshman All-American was extremely productive in 2025 with 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 quarterback hurries and 11.5 tackles for loss.

While from a lower level of competition and needing to put on some weight, Lester jumps out on tape for his burst and diversity of pass-rush moves, skills that are extremely valuable anywhere. With proper coaching, he should translate well to the Big 12 and has plenty of time for development.

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

On Sunday night, UAlbany Great Danes defensive lineman Balansama Kamara committed to the Buffs. A larger frame at 6-3 and 260 pounds, he posted 57 tackles (13.5 loss) and 7.5 sacks this past fall with one year of eligibility remaining.

Another FCS addition, Kamara hails from the same school that built Jared Verse into a two-time All-American at Florida State, along with a Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowler in the NFL. Kamara was a beast who started his career at Temple, so FBS experience exists as well.

The biggest Colorado transfer thus far quickly followed the move, as 6-1, 300-pound former Appalachian State defensive tackle Dylan Manuel committed to play for Coach Prime. Another FCS Freshman All-American at Charleston Southern in 2024, he's put up 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and 33 pressures over the past two seasons.

On Monday, North Dakota State defensive end Toby Anene pledged to the Buffs. The 6-4, 260-pound rusher mauled 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons with the FCS powerhouse Bison.

Sanders and company weren't done on Monday, though, landing former Tulane defensive lineman Santana Hopper. According to On3's transfer portal rankings, Hopper was the No. 9 defensive lineman available before committing to Colorado.

Future Moves To Be Made

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (20) cuts back between Mercer linebacker Marques Thomas (6) and Mercer defensive lineman Andrew Zock (94) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mercer 52-7. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much work remains in a short span for Colorado, especially in terms of finding a day-one starter. At least five more defensive linemen are set to visit or have already visited Boulder this week.

Mercer's Andrew Zock is the most accomplished of the bunch. He racked up 46 tackles (20 for loss), 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a sophomore last season en route to winning the Buck Buchanan Award as the most outstanding defensive player in FCS.

Former UCLA defensive end Anthony Jones is a Power Four journeyman heading to his fifth different school in as many years (Oregon, Indiana, Michigan State, UCLA). He's combined for 45 tackles (six for loss) and 3.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, runs after a catch as UCLA's Anthony Jones attempts the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Coastal Carolina nose tackle Tyler Moore visited with Colorado on Sunday after one season with the Chanticleers. The 6-foot, 297-pounder logged nine tackles (one for loss) in 2025.

Former Georgia Southern defensive end MJ Stroud is a coveted name who broke out as a junior last season. He led the Sun Belt with 15.5 tackles for loss and was first on the Eagles with 6.5 sacks.

Lastly, Ezra Christensen was a versatile component on New Mexico State's line. He led the Aggies in sacks with six and had a team-high 11 tackles for loss after starting his career at Fresno State.