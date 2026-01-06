Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director

When the Colorado Buffaloes named Fernando Lovo as their next athletic director, the move resonated far beyond Boulder, drawing attention from some of the most prominent figures in college football.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos athletic director Fernando Lovo against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among those offering the loudest praise was three-time national champion coach Urban Meyer, who witnessed firsthand Lovo’s rise from a student assistant at Florida to an indispensable executive at Ohio State and then the NFL.

The Urban Meyer Connection and a Proven Pedigree

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer hoists the trophy following their 42-20 win over Oregon in the College Football Playoff National Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 12, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) | Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's the best at what he does, regardless of the responsibility," Meyer said of Lovo. "He will be a great athletic director. He's the ultimate team player with extremely high character and high work ethic. He was always a guy I could trust. When he was an undergraduate at Florida, very early on... his reputation started to make its way to me as the head coach. He was a guy that I brought with me to Ohio State. He's elite."

It's an endorsement that carries immense weight because it's rooted in firsthand observation of a championship-caliber work ethic. For Lovo, moving from Florida to Ohio State alongside Meyer wasn't just a career jump; it was a testament to his ability to manage the high-pressure, high-stakes ecosystem of elite college football.

Meyer’s success was built on surrounding himself with people who could handle the grind of a championship program, and Lovo was a primary pillar in that structure. At Florida, Lovo was part of the 2008 National Championship staff working as an equipment manager. He then followed Meyer to Ohio State, where he helped the Buckeyes win the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer hoists the trophy following their 42-20 win over Oregon in the College Football Playoff National Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 12, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) | Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To be hand-picked by one of the most demanding and successful coaches in the history of the sport speaks volumes about Lovo's operational brilliance and the high regard Meyer held for him, even early in his career.

But it isn't just about Lovo's resume; it's about the "trust" Meyer mentioned. In the modern era of college athletics, an athletic director must be more than a figurehead; they must be a tactical partner who understands the nuances of football operations, NIL, and revenue generation. Meyer’s public backing confirms that Lovo possesses the rare combination of character and the relentless work ethic required to navigate Colorado through its current financial and competitive hurdles.

Alignment with the "Coach Prime" Vision

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

While Rick George was the architect of the Deion Sanders hire, the future of Colorado football now rests in the synergy between Lovo and "Coach Prime." Though early indications suggest the two are already in lockstep. Sanders, who participated in the hiring process, was quick to express his enthusiasm for Lovo’s arrival, emphasizing the need for a leader who understands the "city and wonderful university."

"He is a man of character and the type of leader this department, city and wonderful university deserves," Sanders said. "He has a great knowledge of football and understands what it takes to win in today's game. I'm motivated to show all of our incredible fans the tremendous heights we will take this program."

For Colorado to reach those "heights," the relationship must mirror the professional alignment George and Sanders shared. Lovo’s background as a "football guy" first ensures that he speaks the same language as Sanders, providing the administrative support that "Coach Prime" will need.

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

Why the Lovo Hire Is Pivotal for Colorado

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos athletic director Fernando Lovo against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado’s decision to hire Fernando Lovo comes at a defining moment for the university. Rising costs, NIL, revenue sharing, facility demands, and increasing competitive pressure in the Big 12 have fundamentally reshaped the role of the athletic director. However, Lovo’s track record at New Mexico, where he helped lead the department to a record revenue year and a 17.6 percent budget increase in just twelve months, aligns perfectly with what CU's Board of Regents set out to find.

He's no longer just a rising name in athletic administration. He brings years of hands-on experience in revenue generation, operational restructuring, and facility management—areas that have become inseparable from competitive success at the Power Four level.

With his experience and the trust and support of influential voices like Urban Meyer and "Coach Prime," Lovo steps into Boulder with momentum already behind him. Now, the task is turning that momentum into results.