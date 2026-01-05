Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul
In this story:
Fresh off another disappointing season with the Colorado Buffaloes, wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening.
Timmons never performed to his expectations in Boulder, finishing his two seasons with seven catches for 80 yards in 13 games played. The former North Carolina State transfer will now be searching for his third school in four years.
While various factors were likely at play, Timmons' decision comes during an overhaul at his position group. The Buffs have so far added Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State) via the transfer portal and others, including former Texas wide receivers DeAndre Moore and CJ Baxter, are set to visit Boulder this week.
Timmons becomes the third Colorado wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, joining Omarion Miller and Dre'lon Miller. The former Miller committed to Arizona State on Sunday, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Reflecting on Terrell Timmons Jr.'s Colorado Career
Partially due to the bevy of talented teammates at his position group, Timmons never fully carved out a role for himself in wide receivers coach Jason Phillips' room.
“It’s been very important for him to accept that (leadership) role, but what I would prefer he do is basically just work at being a better Terrell Timmons,” Phillips said last spring. “Just constantly focus on himself. He could have made some contributions to the group last year, but I just need to see him take that next step from a production standpoint.”
Timmons didn't waste any words in announcing his decision to leave the Buffs on Sunday. "I will be entering the transfer portal, thank you Colorado," the senior wrote on X.
Freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis responded to the tweet with "Go be great."
MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado
MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns
MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Losses
As of Monday, Colorado has lost 28 scholarship players to the college football transfer portal.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
- Offensive lineman Tyler Brown
- Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller
- Safety John Slaughter
- Linebacker Shaun Myers
- Running back Dallan Hayden
- Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman
- Defensive end Samuel Okunlola
- Linebacker Reginald Hughes
- Quarterback Ryan Staub
- Defensive end London Merritt
- Cornerback DJ McKinney
- Offensive lineman Walker Andersen
- EDGE Nikhil Webb Walker
- Wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.
Coach Deion Sanders has so far added nine players via the transfer portal — primarily from lower-level Division I programs — and is trending well with several others.
The lone transfer portal window of the "offseason" opened this past Friday and will close Jan. 16
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.