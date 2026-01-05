Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul

Fresh off another disappointing season with the Colorado Buffaloes, wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening.

Timmons never performed to his expectations in Boulder, finishing his two seasons with seven catches for 80 yards in 13 games played. The former North Carolina State transfer will now be searching for his third school in four years.

While various factors were likely at play, Timmons' decision comes during an overhaul at his position group. The Buffs have so far added Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State) via the transfer portal and others, including former Texas wide receivers DeAndre Moore and CJ Baxter, are set to visit Boulder this week.

Timmons becomes the third Colorado wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, joining Omarion Miller and Dre'lon Miller. The former Miller committed to Arizona State on Sunday, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Reflecting on Terrell Timmons Jr.'s Colorado Career

Partially due to the bevy of talented teammates at his position group, Timmons never fully carved out a role for himself in wide receivers coach Jason Phillips' room.

“It’s been very important for him to accept that (leadership) role, but what I would prefer he do is basically just work at being a better Terrell Timmons,” Phillips said last spring. “Just constantly focus on himself. He could have made some contributions to the group last year, but I just need to see him take that next step from a production standpoint.”

Timmons didn't waste any words in announcing his decision to leave the Buffs on Sunday. "I will be entering the transfer portal, thank you Colorado," the senior wrote on X.

I will be entering the transfer portal, thank you Colorado. — TerrellTimmonsJr. (@TerrellTimmons4) January 5, 2026

Freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis responded to the tweet with "Go be great."

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Losses

As of Monday, Colorado has lost 28 scholarship players to the college football transfer portal.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Offensive lineman Carde Smith

Defensive end Alexander McPherson

Offensive lineman Tyler Brown

Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot

Defensive tackle Christian Hudson

Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas

Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller

Safety John Slaughter

Linebacker Shaun Myers

Running back Dallan Hayden

Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman

Defensive end Samuel Okunlola

Linebacker Reginald Hughes

Quarterback Ryan Staub

Defensive end London Merritt

Cornerback DJ McKinney

Offensive lineman Walker Andersen

EDGE Nikhil Webb Walker

Wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.

Coach Deion Sanders has so far added nine players via the transfer portal — primarily from lower-level Division I programs — and is trending well with several others.

The lone transfer portal window of the "offseason" opened this past Friday and will close Jan. 16