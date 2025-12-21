What Colorado's Athletic Department Valuation Says About Buffaloes' Growth
In the growing landscape of college athletics, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals play a vital role in sports. Some programs are set up better than others based on a program’s valuation. Programs with higher valuations can help some of the top-performing teams stay successful.
CNBC released its valuation rankings for the country's athletic departments, showing their growth from the 2024 fiscal year. The Colorado Buffaloes are ranked No. 47 in the nation, a rise from No. 55 in 2024.
Breaking Down Colorado Buffaloes’ Valuation Ranking
Colorado’s 2025 valuation is $574 million, with a year-over-year value change of 22 percent. The program’s 2024 revenue is set at $147 million, with a 16 percent year-over-year revenue change.
A program’s valuation determines its monetary worth, and it is important to look at the growth, which shows that Colorado is trending in the right direction. It is also important to note that the valuation rankings are based on all of the athletics, not just the football program.
Where Colorado Ranks In The Big 12
When focusing on the Big 12 conference, several of the programs are in the same vicinity with their valuation ranking.
- No. 39 Kansas: $620M
- No. 41 Oklahoma State: $600M
- No. 42 Baylor: $585M
- No. 46 Iowa State: $575M
- No. 47 Colorado: $574M
- No. 49 Texas Tech: $570M
- No. 50 TCU: $568M
- No. 55 Arizona: $529M
- No. 57 BYU: $500M
- No. 58 West Virginia: $481M
- No. 60 Utah: $451M
- No. 62 Kansas State: $435M
- No. 63 Arizona State: $430M
- No. 68 Cincinnati: $280M
- No. 70 UCF: $262M
- No. 73 Houston: $222M
While from the top valuation of Kansas to the bottom, which is Houston is a significant difference in the Big 12, the conference teams are still in a similar vicinity overall. With it having to do with all athletics, the programs that have consistently strong teams, such as Kansas’ basketball team, make sense to have a higher valuation.
Looking at the Big 12 as a whole shows that the Colorado Buffaloes are in the top five for their valuation and trending upward.
Calling Back To Deion Sanders’ Comments On Fairness
While valuation is not the same as revenue, seeing the difference in the conferences does call back to Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ comments on the fairness between programs. The schools in the top five for their valuation are either in the Big Ten or the SEC, and all are in the billions.
“You talk about equality,” Sanders said during the Big 12 media day. “All you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent, and you understand darn near why they’re in the playoffs. It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody who’s giving $25, $30 million to a darn freshman class.”
Although the valuation is on the programs’ overall athletics, Sanders has been outspoken about money when it comes to building the football program. With the Buffaloes facing a mass exodus through the transfer portal, Sanders has highlighted that several players are leaving because of money.
The positive side is that the Buffaloes' valuation is growing with a 22 percent increase. This shows that the school's athletics overall are being valued higher, and will help lead to more money poured into the program. With more money, the Buffaloes can put more of an emphasis on NIL as they look to build their roster and compete in the Big 12.
