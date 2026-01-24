New Colorado Tight Ends Coach Josh Niblett Gives Must-Watch Speech in Team Meeting

Rocking a cowboy hat and jeans, recently-hired tight ends coach Josh Niblett gave an impressive introductory speech during the Colorado Buffaloes' first team meeting of the new year.

Niblett, an Alabama native who won 281 games and seven state titles as a high school football head coach, was one of several new Colorado hires who addressed the team this week. While others also shared motivational messages, Niblett's was particularly captivating.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"I know why I'm here. God sent me here. I know that," Niblett said, per Well Off Media. "But I want you to understand something. When your life's all said and done, your career's all said and done, you're going to be known for one of three things when it's all said and done. You're either going to be known for success, survivor or significance."

The former Alabama Crimson Tide running back broke down the three categories and challenged Colorado players to improve themselves each day.

“A better you, makes a better CU.”



TE Coach Josh Niblett 🦬



Let’s get to work. 💪 pic.twitter.com/u0xlyUUqrc — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) January 23, 2026

"Success is all about wins, championships and all that. All that's great, but it's all about you," Niblett said. "In survival, it talks about all the things you overcame in life, all the things whether it was an injury, whether you lost this person in your life and you know what? That's still about you.

"But significance is can I wake up every day, get out of myself and get into everybody else? You got me? Because better is the key. That needs to be our word in here. Better. We're not worried about just being the best. You got to get better every day. A better you makes a better CU."

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Niblett's closing message was perhaps the most intriguing.

"Don't forget about this every day you work out: They thought they buried us, but they didn't know we were seeds. You got me? So remember that every day," Niblett said.

Other new hires who addressed the team included quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, linebackers coach Chris Marve, running backs coach Johnnie Mack and cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher. Kevin Mathis introduced himself as Colorado's nickelbacks coach.

​​MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Examining Nosh Niblett's Tight Ends Room

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After catching 20 passes for 149 yards last season and excelling as a run-blocker, Zach Atkins is the favorite to retain his starting tight end job. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound former Division II standout stepped up as a leader last season and only stands to take another step forward under Niblett's direction.

Behind Atkins, Colorado added an intriguing FCS transfer in former Northern Colorado tight end Fisher Clements, who caught 10 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns in four prior seasons with the Bears.

I’m intrigued by new Colorado TE Fisher Clements.



6-foot-7(!), 255 pounds. Used primarily as a blocker at Northern Colorado but has upside as a pass catcher.



Could be a valuable, sixth OL in jumbo sets. Could be a strong red-zone threat.



Could be both. pic.twitter.com/bqqCxi5Rmf — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 22, 2026

Coach Deion Sanders also rewarded former walk-on tight end Brady Kopetz, who has spent his entire four-year college career at Colorado, with a scholarship earlier this month.

Current freshmen tight ends Corbin Laisure and Zayne DeSouza will likely see the bulk of their action on special teams next season.