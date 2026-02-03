Deion Sanders Enters Recruiting Race For Defensive Lineman Committed to Oklahoma

The future of the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive line is in question following Monday's reported loss of position coach Domata Peko to the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Colorado's current high school and transfer signees are locked in due to the portal being closed, coach Deion Sanders and his staff must now adjust their class of 2027 recruiting efforts on the defensive line. That push is seemingly off to a strong start as three-star prospect and recent Oklahoma Sooners commit Deven Robertson announced an offer from Colorado on Monday.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots' quarterback Samuel Stockett (12) throws the ball as Oak Grove Warriors' defensive line Deven Robertson (44) takes on MRA Patriots' running back AJ Parker (0) during the game in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robertson is a 6-foot-1, 320-pound defensive lineman from Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Oak Grove High School), who committed to Oklahoma during the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10. According to 247Sports' rankings, Robertson is the No. 30 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 11 prospect in Mississippi.

Robertson's recruiting stock rose considerably this past season thanks to a dominant junior year. While helping Oak Grove to nine wins, the lineman recorded 82 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, eight quarterback hurries and three sacks. Those numbers helped him earn the Mississippi 7A Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year.

While much will depend on who Sanders hires as his next defensive line coach, prying Robertson away from Oklahoma won't be easy.

"The coaches, the atmosphere, when I went up there I felt at home," Robertson said of his commitment to Oklahoma, per 247Sports. "Their whole staff acknowledged me, from the receivers to cornerbacks coach, they all wanted me there."

After losing three-star cornerback Dolph McDonald late last month, "Coach Prime" doesn't own any class of 2027 commitments.

Colorado's Defensive Line Outlook

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Colorado's defensive line has undergone a complete rebuild this offseason, highlighted by 12 transfer portal commitments:

Samu Taumanupepe (Baylor)

Sedrick Smith (Maryland)

Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State)

Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

Immanuel Ezeogu (James Madison)

Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State)

Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

"Coach Prime" also lost some considerable talent to the portal, however. Notable defensive linemen who left the Buffs include Samuel Okunlola (Virginia Tech), Alexander McPherson (Penn State), Brandon Davis-Swain (Texas A&M) and Christian Hudson (Boston College).

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Peko was expected to coach two of his sons next season in Boulder. Junior college transfer Domata Peko Jr. signed with the Buffs in December and Joseph Peko is currently committed to Colorado's 2026 recruiting class. With his father now in Pittsburgh, it's unclear whether Joseph will sign with the Buffs when the regular signing period begins Wednesday.

Colorado's defensive line took a step back this past season under Domata Peko and defensive ends coach George Helow, but there's hope in the talent "Coach Prime" added via the portal.