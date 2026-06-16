Colorado Buffaloes New Challenge Against Texas Tech After Brendan Sorsby's Departure

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to play one of their toughest matchups of the 2026 campaign in week 5 as the Texas Tech Red Raiders come to Boulder. The Buffaloes were expected to be facing one of the top transfer quarterbacks in the country in Brendan Sorsby, but that will no longer be the case.

After Sorsby admitted to placing bets on games he played in during his time with the Indiana Hoosiers, he was deemed ineligible by the NCAA. As a result, Sorsby and Texas Tech mutually agreed to part ways as he will enter the NFL Supplemental Draft. This creates a new advantage for Colorado and creates a much less daunting task early in its Big 12 schedule.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) runs with the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes’ new challenge

With Sorsby out of the picture, Colorado’s new focus will have to be on stopping Texas Tech’s run game. The Red Raiders are bringing back star running back Cameron Dickey in 2026, and he will likely be the new face of their offense.

Colorado struggled to build its defensive line depth during the offseason, even needing to make position changes to fill empty spots. Additionally, they dipped into recruiting the JUCO ranks several times during the offseason to fill out the room.

So what the Buffaloes gained in the quarterback advantage is somewhat drawn back by having to rely on their run-stopping ability.

Colorado has struggled to stop the run during the Coach Prime era. Despite the early success of new defensive line coach Dante’ Carter, who has been praised by his fellow staff and players, it is looking as if that may be a problem again in 2026.

How Colorado vs. Texas Tech quarterback matchup is affected

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders were expected to present Colorado with one of its toughest offensive matchups of the season, but that is now in question. Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis will now face one of two possible options in the quarterback battle.

First is Will Hammond, who is a rising redshirt sophomore. He was listed as a four-star recruit by all major recruiting sites out of high school and has played sparingly in his first two seasons. He appeared in four games in 2024 and eight in 2025. He’s the likely replacement for Sorsby, as he’s thrown for a solid 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns to five interceptions in that time.

But transfer quarterback Kirk Francis may give him some competition. Francis is slightly more experienced than Hammond, as he will be a redshirt junior in 2026. His time with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane was rocky, but he may be poised to take a step forward in the coming year. He was also formerly teammates with Colorado receiver Joseph Williams in 2024.

Regardless, Lewis matches up far better with either of Texas Tech’s replacement options than he did with Sorsby. He has a more similar experience level to them both, and has looked more impressive than either of them in his limited time. With this change, the Buffaloes now seemingly hold the advantage at signal caller.

Deion Sanders’s comments on the Brendan Sorsby case

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So with that, the matchup has a much more even outlook overall. But in the eyes of coach Deion Sanders, a great service has been done in Sorsby’s departure. He expressed his discontent with Sorsby’s actions amid the confusion surrounding his eligibility for 2026.

“Somebody’s gambling on a sport they’re playing? You don’t think something’s wrong with that?” said Sanders in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “Just say that to yourself, ‘This guy on my team is gambling on the sport, in the competition, that we’re about to go out there and have.’ Something is wrong with that.”

Sanders was joined by a number of coaches across college football in his concerns, but the Buffaloes can now begin preparation for their week 5 matchup with the eligibility debacle in the rear view mirror.

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