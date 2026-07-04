Colorado Buffaloes' Highest and Lowest Ticket Prices at Folsom Field

The Colorado Buffaloes had a rocky relationship with their fans in 2025, as poor play caused lower ticket sales and fast-emptying student sections most nights in Boulder.

In 2026, the Buffaloes have a revamped roster and a new lease on life with coach Deion Sanders past the worst of his health battles. With Colorado’s new-look team, the fans will get to see something fresh at Folsom Field in 2026. Here’s a look at which home games will be the most to the least expensive for Buffs fans to attend during the coming campaign (all prices according to VividSeats).

1. Week 7 vs. Utah Utes

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (middle) lunges for a touchdown against the Utah Utes defense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $125

The Buffaloes’ most expensive home game to attend is against the Utah Utes. This should come as little surprise to fans, as the Utes are expected to be Colorado’s toughest opponent on paper. They are returning much of their talent from the 2025 roster despite losing head coach Kyle Whittingham. Depending on how Colorado has performed up until this game, the ticket prices may only increase before kickoff.

2. Week 5 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the game at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $102

If Utah isn’t the Buffaloes’ most challenging opponent in 2026, there’s a very strong likelihood that the Texas Tech Red Raiders are. Despite the departure of anticipated star quarterback Brendan Sorsby due to his gambling scandal, the Red Raiders are still overflowing with talent. They brought in the No. 6 transfer class in the country according to 247Sports, making this a marquee matchup of new-look squads.

3. Week 9 vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Chiddi Obiazor (8) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $75

The dropoff between the Buffs’ matchup with the Red Raiders and their matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats is pretty significant. Yet, Kansas State is a team with plenty of potential, and one that has had Colorado’s number over the past two seasons. A rivalry has been brewing between Colorado and their Big 12 opponents from the Little Apple during that time, and prices are still fairly high to see it play out in 2026.

4. Week 11 vs. Houston Cougars

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) scrambles with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $61

Another rivalry that may begin to take shape in 2026 is one between Colorado and the Houston Cougars. The Buffs host the Cougars for homecoming, hoping to avenge a brutal road loss from 2025. A schedule change did make this a mid-week game, which likely has had an impact on the prices. However, it still should be an entertaining contest with a great crowd for the special weekend.

5. Week 13 vs. UCF Knights

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $51

Colorado is set to host the UCF Knights to close out the regular season. A combination of what is likely to be a chilly November game and the low expectations of the Knights has made this an affordable contest to attend. The prices could increase if Colorado surpasses expectations, as this game could hold serious bowl game implications. As it stands, though, it is the cheapest game to attend at Folsom Field of the Buffs’ Big 12 schedule.

6. Week 2 vs. Weber State Wildcats

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Weber State Wildcats player prays before the start of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $44

The Buffs’ home opener is their cheapest game of the season to attend. This is simply due to the caliber of their opponents, as the Weber State Wildcats don’t exactly present the most exciting prospects for a game. They’ve finished 4-8 in back-to-back seasons at the FCS level, so this should be a tune-up game for the Buffs’ non-conference schedule. However, the excitement of football back in Boulder may be enough to produce a solid crowd.

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