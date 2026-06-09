Colorado Athletic Director Fernando Lovo Responds to Brendan Sorsby Ruling

One of the Colorado Buffaloes’ Big 12 opponents, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, will be reinstating quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who was initially ruled ineligible to play in the coming season due to gambling. He won an injunction against the NCAA in court in Lubbock, Texas, to retain his 2026 eligibility.

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo joined a number of coaches and fellow athletic directors across the FBS in protest of the ruling. Here’s a look at Lovo’s comments and how the ruling will impact Colorado moving forward.

Fernando Lovo’s statement about Brendan Sorsby

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovo issued a statement on Monday following the ruling regarding Sorsby’s eligibility, per Brian Howell/Boulder Daily Camera. He made clear his issues with the ruling and pointed out exactly why he should not be permitted to play in the coming season.

“The injunction issued today regarding Brendan Sorsby is troubling as his admitted actions are a clear violation of long-held standards of integrity in college athletics,” Lovo said. “Caring for student-athletes is important, but so is accountability, and this injunction is a clear affront to the competitive principles that have been the foundation of college sports for more than a century.”

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, Lovo concluded his statement by declaring that he will maintain professionalism and work with the conference in handling the situation.

“We will continue to engage with the Big 12 Conference and our peers on this issue,” Lovo said.

As it stands, Colorado will still host the Red Raiders on Oct. 3, whereas other programs across the country may be taking more drastic action. According to The Athletic, the Big Ten Conference will hold a meeting between its athletic directors and commissioner to discuss banning all Big Ten programs from scheduling Texas Tech in any sport.

How the Colorado Buffaloes could be impacted by Brendan Sorsby ruling

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Colorado’s upcoming matchup against Texas Tech is likely to be unaffected, there could be other ways the ruling impacts all of CU Athletics. A ruling of this nature opens the door for further NCAA rules to be bent and pushed to their limits.

The most obvious case is that of eligibility, as players across the country have continued to sue for additional years with a high success rate. Or, in a more negative case, if there are any athletes in Colorado programs who are currently entangled in betting addictions of their own, this ruling could give them the ability to come forward with little fear of punishment.

Colorado Buffaloes’ matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the game at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Two major factors of Colorado’s matchup with Texas Tech have now risen to the surface following the court’s ruling.

First is the enticing quarterback battle that almost wasn’t to be. Former five-star quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis will lead the Buffs against Sorsby. Given that the game will be each team’s fifth of the season and second of Big 12 play, both quarterbacks will have had enough time to establish what type of season both they and their teams are having. If both signal callers are playing up to their potential, there could be prime-time football in Boulder.

But secondarily, is the impact that this ruling will have on Colorado’s fanbase. The rowdy fans of Folsom Field are known to pick at any wounds they can find on their opponents. Colorado was fined $50,000 for offensive chants directed at the BYU Cougars at a home football game. BYU is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a majority of its student body identifying as Mormon.

When Sorsby brings a high-leverage game to Boulder, it is unlikely he’ll go without hearing talk of this scandal from those in attendance. If anything, the stakes have now only been made higher for Colorado’s Week 5 matchup.

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