Colorado Buffaloes Newcomer Explodes For Massive Play In Scrimmage: 'It's Just In Me'
One of the Colorado Buffaloes' most impressive fall camp performers raised his stock even higher on Saturday during a team scrimmage.
As captured by Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media, running back DeKalon Taylor caught a screen pass at around the offense's own 30-yard line and took it the distance, making several defenders look silly in the process. Taylor, a transfer from Incarnate Word, made three defenders miss soon after the catch and later broke another pair of ankles near the opposite 25-yard line.
Throughout the play, teammates on the sideline could be heard laughing in pure amazement at Taylor's elusiveness.
After the play, freshman offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden asked Taylor about his impressive abilities, "Why are you so him?"
Taylor, also known as "Trackhawk," responded with, "It's just in me, bro. God blessed me with it."
DeKalon Taylor Shining In Fall Camp
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has found himself an absolute weapon in Taylor, who rushed for 909 yards and nine touchdowns at Incarnate Word last season. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior will be splitting carries with fellow running backs Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and Simeon Price this fall, but Taylor has arguably looked the best out of Colorado's four rushing options.
"Overall, I feel like what I bring to this offense is my speed and my versatility," Taylor said. "Overall, just a great teammate. I'm always wanting the next guy to win, even if it's not me. If my teammates are winning, we're all winning."
Taylor is also expected to make an impact in the return game, according to special teams coach Michael Pollock. With the Cardinals, he returned 44 punts for 527 yards and one touchdown in three seasons.
"From a return standpoint, we've got little Q (Quentin Gibson) coming after that, and also we got DT (Taylor) that's going to be one of the guys that's going to feature in the punt game and the return game," Pollock said. "Both of those guys will be featured in punt return and kick return."
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
DeKalon Taylor's Offensive Versatility
Led by coach Deion Sanders and running backs coach Marshall Faulk, Colorado is expected to run the ball more this fall. Taylor will play a big role in that plan as an outside-the-tackles runner who can also make an impact in the receiving game.
"I've learned how to not only be a running back, but be a pass-catcher," Taylor said. "And not only be a pass-catcher, but actually helping the pass-protection. It's a big thing of learning everything and being in the moment."
Taylor and the Buffs will open their 2025 season in less than two weeks when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to Boulder on Aug. 29.