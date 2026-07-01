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Colorado Battling SEC Team for Top Running Back Recruit Kylan Bobo's Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes recruited Kylan Bobo hard throughout this cycle, and now the underrated recruit will commit on Wednesday, July 1.
Lorenzo Reyna|
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

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Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes aim to extend their impressive summer recruiting run to July.

May witnessed massive wins for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders including landing four-star safety Gabe Jenkins, plus former South Carolina commit and fellow four-star Jaiden Kelly-Murray. June watched Ole Miss pledge Coderro McDaniel flip to the Buffaloes in a huge move.

Many Buffalo fans now will zero in on three-star running back Kylan Bobo, who will make his announcement on the afternoon of July 1. Colorado is trending upward for Bobo, with On3/Rivals' prediction machine handing the Buffaloes 98.8 percent chance of winning over the running back. But he has two other suitors who remain in the fold.

Colorado Among Suitors for Kylan Bobo

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders College Football Recruiting TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Jymel Green Jaiden Kelly-Murray
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Tupelo High School standout out of Mississippi remained on the Colorado radar to start the new month.

But he also listed two more notable suitors, including one out of the SEC.

Arkansas represents his opportunity from that realm. The Razorbacks have created their own recruiting heater during their transition to Ryan Silverfield as head coach. Arkansas features 23 current verbal commits for the 2027 recruiting class, which includes one running back commit in three-star Jeremiah Dent from nearby Marion. Yet Silverfield prefers to attack defenses with two backs, hence why the Hogs haven't wavered from going after Bobo.

Ironically, Silverfield's last team Memphis is the third in the final running for the 5-11 Bobo. The Tigers turn to former Marshall coach Charles Huff this time. But Grind City is renown for turning out NFL running backs. Tony Pollard, Antonio Gibson, Kenneth Gainwell and past Super Bowl winner for the Los Angeles Rams De'Angelo Williams are past Tigers who thrived out of the backfield.

Yet Colorado presents its own reasons for aiming to win over the Mississippi talent.

How Kylan Bobo Fits at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes Micah Welch Arizona State Sun Devils Big 12 Arkansas Razorbacks Memphis Tigers College Football Recruiting
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobo previously took the visit to Boulder during the weekend of June 8. The Buffaloes clearly stayed after him since then.

Arkansas and Memphis present both system and history, respectively, when trying to win over the services of Bobo. However, Colorado brings its own reasons that places the Buffaloes at the advantage.

For starters, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion lures a playmaker-driven scheme into the Rocky Mountains, including for running backs. His famed "Go-Go" offense features more of a two-running back look with sidecar and other exotic formations. Marion, who brings a past background as a running backs coach along with his deep history in developing wide receivers, rolls out a physical downhill attack mixed with explosive play action concepts.

But here's one more reason why Colorado rises here: The lack of running back representation for the 2027 class, which Bobo can officially fill. Colorado landed unranked running back out of Florida Steven Alexis earlier in June. Alexis was only committed for nine days, however, as he soon flipped over to Big Ten representative Illinois.

Colorado brings a strong chance to win over Bobo and end this long-running recruiting period for the southern talent. He'd boost Colorado's class to 19 commits.

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Lorenzo Reyna
LORENZO REYNA

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.

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