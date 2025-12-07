Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a pivotal offseason with plenty of questions and not much early encouragement from their recruiting class. With only 11 signees so far, it’s shaping up to be another portal-heavy winter.

Since arriving in Boulder, Coach Deion Sanders has leaned hard on transfers, and outside of five-star tackle Jordan Seaton, there haven’t been many signs of real development. Player development just hasn’t been a major focus under Sanders.

One spot that’s felt especially overlooked is running back. With new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion bringing his “Go-Go” offense to Colorado, finding another explosive back suddenly feels like a priority.

Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates the go-ahead touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s where the transfer portal comes in and one name that makes a lot of sense is former Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards.

Edwards brings the burst, versatility, and big-play ability Marion’s system thrives on. If Colorado wants instant juice in the backfield, he’s the type of transfer who can deliver it on day one.

Could Colorado Realistically Bring Dylan Edwards Back?

Sep 27, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) carries the ball during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes only had Edwards for the 2023 season before he transferred to the Wildcats, but the hire of Marion will draw some prospects to Colorado. Edwards will likely have plenty of offers on the table, including from higher-profile programs.

Still, Sanders and his staff could sell him on the “Go-Go Offense" and how it would get him into space. With Julian Lewis at quarterback, Edwards in the backfield, and deep-threat wide receiver Omarion Miller, the offense could be loaded with explosive playmakers.

Edwards has already put together a solid collegiate career, rushing for 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per carry. He’s also a threat as a receiver, hauling in 58 catches for 449 yards and six scores.

For Marion, Edwards would immediately become the kind of centerpiece back who can elevate the entire offense.

It won’t be an easy recruitment, but the fit is undeniable. If Edwards prioritizes opportunity and scheme over brand names, Colorado could offer the perfect situation for him to shine.

Why Dylan Edwards Fits Perfectly in Brennan Marion’s Go-Go Offense

Aug 31, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) finds room to run in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Sanders already needed help at running back heading into the offseason, and with Brennan Marion taking over the offense, that need only gets more urgent. The Buffaloes can’t roll into next year relying on Micah Welch or Dallan Hayden as their primary options.

Neither topped 400 rushing yards, and neither brings the kind of big-play threat Marion’s system is built around.

That’s why a reunion with Dylan Edwards makes so much sense. His speed, vision, and ability to hit the edge fit exactly what the Go-Go offense asks from its backs.

Marion’s scheme is all about creating space and forcing defenses to cover the entire field — and Edwards is the kind of runner who can turn those opportunities into chunk plays. There’s plenty of upside with quarterback Julian Lewis under center, but Marion’s offense only really takes off when the run game is dangerous.

With a back like Edwards who can attack defenses in multiple ways, Colorado could quickly become one of the more balanced and explosive offenses in the conference. If the Buffaloes can add and develop the right pieces, fans should expect big plays coming from everywhere next season.