Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers

Traction built in recent days for the Colorado Buffaloes to land four-star wide receiver recruit Xavier McDonald, but what wasn't known was that his brother would be joining him.

Per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, Xavier McDonald committed to coach Deion Sanders' Buffs on Saturday alongside his brother, Adolph, a four-star cornerback. Xavier recently decommitted from the Sacramento State Hornets, where newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion spent last season as head coach.

Dolph is a class of 2027 prospect, but he didn't wait to make his allegiance to "Coach Prime" official. Both highly-touted recruits from Morton (Mississippi) High School instantly became among the top recruits pledged to Colorado in their respective classes.

Coveted Mississippi-Born Brothers Commit To Colorado

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals ranks Xavier as the No. 59 wide receiver and No. 15 Mississippian in his class. He had been committed to Sacramento State as the program's highest-rated recruit ever since July, but de-committed on Friday following Marion's departure to Boulder.

He'll join him, as could an array of other Hornets when the transfer portal opens this January. Marion's creative "Go-Go Offense" could be a magnet for playmakers searching for a new home this offseason.

McDonald held offers from dozens of premier programs, including the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels. He took official visits with LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State before Marion drew him away from the SEC.

Listed at 6-2 and 155 pounds, McDonald may have to build some muscle to prepare for Power Four action, but he's been showered with praise over his ball skills and prowess down the sidelines.

MORE: What Concerning Financial Report Means For Future Of Deion Sanders, Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Major Recruiting Boost

MORE: Why Colorado Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Deion Sanders' Small Recruiting Class

Buffs Building Up Future Assets

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado now has three offensive skill position players in its 2026 class, as McDonald joins IMG Academy wide receiver brothers Christian and Alexander Ward.

Adolph, or just Dolph, is another lanky perimeter player ranked No. 29 among 2027 cornerbacks by 247Sports. The recruiting service also lists him 10th among Mississippi-born recruits.

The 6-1, 150-pound cornerback also has a slew of nationwide interest, holding offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan. He unofficially visited with the Florida State Seminoles last year, but now eyes Boulder as a future home.

Dolph is now the lone member of Colorado's class of 2027.

Brennan Marion Ringing In Identity Shift

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Both brothers are electric playmakers for Colorado's future and are a huge boost to recruiting going forward. As one of Marion's greatest accomplishments during his lone year at Sacramento State, Xavier should immediately compete for a starting spot out wide.

He'll join a receiving corps that's budding with youth alongside another youngster in quarterback Julian Lewis, set to enter his redshirt freshman season with talented targets like Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams, Quanell X. Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson at his disposal.

Marion's new offensive identity should bode well for Colorado's prospects through the portal in terms of weapons. Sacramento State was a rough-and-tumble machine in the run game and had the ingenuity and allowance for distribution in a high-powered pass attack.

After a year of frustrating, stagnant offense, Marion should put the Buffs in motion for the long haul. His impacts on recruiting are already paying dividends through the McDonald brothers.